* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 4.7 points to 1,284.96
* Miners rally after China PMI beats expectations
* Autos led higher by Daimler after Q3 results
* Nordic banks, WPP and ABB get results boost
* Ericsson leads losers on earnings worries
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 24 Miners led a rebound in European
shares early on Thursday driven by better-than-expected
manufacturing data from China, the world's largest consumer of
raw materials.
Mining shares rose 0.9 percent after the flash Markit/HSBC
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China hit a seven-month
high.
"The world's second-largest economy picking up steam is
certainly good news for the mining sector, and it looks like the
recent (broader market) rally will continue until the year-end,"
Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
Societe Generale analysts, however, sounded a cautious note
on the outlook in China arguing that with growth stabilising
after a slowdown policymakers seem to be shifting their focus
back to risk management.
"The leadership still intends to delever the economy, which
is the main reason behind our call that the secular deceleration
trend is far from over," it said.
Kazakh miner Kazakhmys was a strong performer,
rising 4.5 percent after the company said it was on track to hit
the "upper end" of its output guidance for 2013.
Liberum in a note said despite near-term obstacles it sees
scope for upgrading Kazakhmys if efforts to improve its products
and reduce higher-cost production are successful.
On the broader mining sector, UBS said in its commodity
strategy that it saw upside risks to its house view and
consensus on gold and silver in the year ahead.
Its preferred precious metals stocks boasted strong returns
and good cost control and included London-listed Fresnillo
. Among industrial miners, UBS has a strong preference
for low-cost producers with the potential to raise cashflow
sharply, namely Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Gains among miners helped the FTSEurofirst 300
rebound 4.71 points, or 0.4 percent to 1,284.96 by 0730 GMT,
after a 0.6 percent dip on Wednesday.
The index hovered around five-year highs while investors
devoured another batch of corporate earnings as the quarterly
results season got into full swing.
Auto-related stocks, which are heavily reliant on
demand from China for growth, rose 1.3 percent with most of the
gains coming from German car maker Daimler.
Daimler jumped 2.3 percent after its results for the three
months through September beat forecasts and it announced
full-year profit would meet market expectations.
Nordic banks DNB and SEB climbed as much
as 5.9 percent after both reported forecast-beating quarterly
results.
Swiss industrial group ABB and WPP, the
world's largest advertising company, also rose 3.9 percent and 2
percent respectively, after results.
But after a strong start to the earnings season the
percentage of companies beating or meeting analyst estimates has
fallen to 53 percent from 63 percent earlier this week,
according to Starmine data, which is roughly in line with the
last three-quarters.
Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson <ERICb.ST > led the
technology sector lower, skidding 6.5 percent after
third-quarter profit and sales missed consensus forecasts.
Dutch digital security services provider Gemalto
shed 3.2 percent as its third-quarter sales disappointed
investors.
A strong run of gains has seen the Stoxx 600
re-rate on a price-to-earnings of 13.29 times against a 10-year
average of 12 times, according to Datastream, so focus is
falling on corporate earnings which are under pressure to
justify the re-rating.