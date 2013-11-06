* FTSEurofirst 300 rose 7.26 points to 1,298.84
* Earnings beats for ING and Adecco boost sentiment
* Experian slides after results as BofA ML downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 6 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, setting fresh five-year highs along the way, as a
batch of bullish updates helped the market regain ground lost in
the previous session.
By 1116 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 7.26
points, or 0.6 percent at 1,298.84, having briefly touched 1,300
for the first-time since early June 2008.
Results from Dutch banking and insurance group ING
and Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, beat
forecasts while cement major Lafarge confirmed debt
reduction targets for this year and next.
Shares in ING rose 4.4 percent, Adecco 3.7 percent and
Lafarge was up one percent.
Budget airline easyJet rallied 2.6 percent after
announcing a 5.4 percent rise in October passenger traffic, and
infrastructure firm Alstom climbed 3.8 percent after
allaying fears that the company would need to raise capital as
it said its balance sheet was robust.
12-month forward earnings forecasts, however, continue to
experience more downgrades than upgrades according to
Datastream.
Half way into the European earnings season, 52 percent of
STOXX Europe 600 companies have missed profit
forecasts, and two thirds have missed revenue forecasts,
according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine. This is in
sharp contrast with the second-quarter results season during
which only 42 percent of companies missed profit forecasts.
"The (European) earnings are not proving a headwind to the
rally in markets but I think we've got two other factors to
think about," Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at
Standard Life Investments, said.
He said the market was weighing up the balance of global
economic data and the looming withdrawal of quantitative easing
in the U.S., potentially in March, which has diluted returns in
alternative asset classes and boosted equities.
"There's a lot of money which I think very clearly is
saying, if the Fed's not going to move... I certainly might buy
some equity and this might only be a three/six month cycle but
I'm going to take advantage of it."
RATE CUT EYED
European stocks have been rallying over the past four weeks,
boosted in part by expectations that both euro zone and U.S.
monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time.
Data on Wednesday showing a loss of momentum in the euro
zone private sector and recent tame inflation figures have
fuelled speculation about a possible interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday.
Weak earnings and markets at multi year highs have left
valuations looking on the expensive side compared with earnings
momentum - 12-month forward price-to-earnings on the STOXX 600
is around 13.6 times, well above its 10-year average.
"Markets are looking a bit toppy ... A Eurozone rate cut
should be enough to keep the markets happy for now although
people will be looking for an excuse to take profits," Mark
Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
British credit data provider Experian shed 6.1
percent, the top faller in Europe as BofA ML downgraded its
rating on the company to "neutral", citing valuation concerns
after Experian reported first-half results.
Unilever, the household goods firm which recently
issued a profit warning, slipped 2.2 percent with traders citing
Nomura's downgrade of the company to "neutral" as weighing on
the shares. "We see minimal returns until FY2013 results," the
broker said.
Vopak, the oil services firm, shed 2.1 percent
after reporting a 5 percent fall in three-quarter EBITDA.