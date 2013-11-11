* FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* RSA plunges on news of Irish unit's probe
* Robust U.S. payrolls puts Fed stimulus outlook in focus
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 11 European shares steadied on
Monday, with RSA Insurance dropping on news of a probe
into its Irish unit, as investors pored over Friday's strong
U.S. jobs data to see how it might impact the outlook for the
Fed's monetary stimulus.
RSA Insurance dropped 13 percent to a 17-month low
after it suspended the Irish unit's chief executive, chief
financial officer and claims director over "issues in the Irish
claims and finance functions" found in an audit.
"The words 'reserving issues' and 'claims issues' strike
fear into the hearts of management, investors and regulators of
insurance companies - and not without good reason," said Eamonn
Flanagan of Shore Capital Stockbrokers.
"Mercifully, although extremely damaging for the group's
reputation and credibility in Ireland, these issues are unlikely
to topple the group."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.30 points at
1,294.87 points by 0846 GMT. The index hit a new five-year high
of 1,316 last week, and is up around 16 percent from June.
Investors were scrutinising U.S. October non-farm payrolls
figures, released on Friday, for clues as to when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to reduce the $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme which has underpinned equity markets.
U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month,
almost twice the number forecast by analysts, with some taking
the view that this could bring forward the timeline for when the
Fed starts to scale back its stimulus.
However, some analysts highlighted downbeat elements to the
data, with the employment report also showing a surprisingly
large number of Americans dropping out of the labour force.
[ID:
"You would have thought such a strong number would possibly
be enough to get people worried about tapering ... but the
detail in the data wasn't quite as encouraging, particularly the
participation rate," said Ian Williams, equity strategist at
Peel Hunt.
"I think there are enough question marks in there to
slightly calm people who were worried about stimulus being
removed too early."