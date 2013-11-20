LONDON Nov 20 European shares jumped into positive territory, while German Bund futures reversed losses on Wednesday, with traders citing a report that the European Central Bank was mulling negative deposit rates.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat by 1531 GMT, having hit a high of 6,711.42 points. German Bund futures reversed losses to trade 13 ticks higher at 141.54.

One-year one-year Eonia rates, which reflect where one-year Eonia rates are expected to trade in one-year's time, fell to a session low of 0.195 percent. A fall in those rates reflects expectations of easier monetary policy ahead.

Traders cited a Bloomberg report, which said the ECB is considering a smaller-than-usual cut in the deposit rate to -0.1 percent from the current zero, as behind the move.