* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct
* Financials fall as Fed signal tapering to begin within
months
* Miners retreat on weak China data
* Sodexo, EADS, Antofagasta weighed on by broker comment
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 21 European shares fell on Thursday,
led by financials, after the Federal Reserve signalled it may
start withdrawing its monetary stimulus in the next few months.
Weak data from China aggravated the decline.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting showed bank
officials felt they could start scaling back the asset-purchase
programme at one of its next few meetings if economic conditions
warranted it.
"Talk of tapering is coming back into the markets, so the
recent consolidation in the markets may be expected to continue
at least until the Fed meeting next month," Jawaid Afsar, sales
trader at SecurEquity, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 8.07 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 1289.31, by 0824 GMT, echoing Wall Street, which reversed
course after the Fed minutes on Wednesday.
The loose monetary policy adopted by central banks globally
has fed the rally in equities -- European shares are up around
13 percent in 2013 -- and eroded returns from other asset
classes such as bonds and cash.
Banks, those most acutely exposed to the benefits of
monetary stimulus, fell 0.7 percent.
Miners, however, declined the most, falling 1
percent. The sector was also dragged down by data that showed
activity in China's vast factory sector grew more slowly in
November as new export orders shrank.
Autos, which also have large exposure in China, fell
0.7 percent.
European stocks have rallied in the past five months, with
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
surging 22 percent and hitting five-year highs. Better macro
data as well as the liquidity pumped in by central banks fuelled
the rally.
The advance has lost steam in the past two weeks, however.
Mixed company results and concern over the end of the Fed's
quantitative easing blunted investor appetite for risky assets.
The pullback has been halted by the first Fibonacci
retracement of the gains that began in August, at 3,015.72. That
remains the first big support level, followed by the 38.2
percent retracement at 2,959.47.
Among the individual movers, broker recommendations
accounted for most of the main losers.
Sodexo topped the list of those declining in
Europe. It shed 2.5 percent after Citigroup cut its rating on
the services firm to "neutral" on valuation grounds.
The U.S. investment bank also cut its rating to "neutral" on
insurer Allianz, which fell 2.4 percent.
European aeronautics group EADS fell 2 percent as
UBS took the company off its key call list on valuation grounds.
The investment bank also downgraded miner Antofagasta
to "neutral" from "buy," citing concern over its outlook for
copper and cost headwinds. Antofagasta dropped 2 percent.