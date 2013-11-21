* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 off 0.3 pct
* Sentiment wavers after Fed minutes
* Miners fall following weak China data
* Johnson Matthey buoyed by results
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 21 European shares were lower in
midday trade on Thursday after Federal Reserve comments rattled
nerves about the central bank's stimulus policy, and miners were
weaker after Chinese data.
Investors were cautious early on after the Federal Reserve
signalled it may start withdrawing its monetary stimulus in the
next few months.
The FTSEurofirst fell 3.17 points or 0.3 percent to
1,293.51 by 1145 GMT.
"The immediate impact on the market is a touch of caution -
sell Treasuries and take profits on equity positions - but this
is understandable with such strong gains seen recently," Richard
Perry, market strategist at Central Markets, said. But he
predicted buyers would soon return given the amount of liquidity
still sloshing around in the system.
Having hit a session low of 1,288.18, European shares pared
losses led by Italian banks, which had been under pressure in
recent days on concerns about their capital levels.
European stocks have rallied in the past five months, with
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
surging 22 percent and hitting five-year highs. Better macro
data as well as the liquidity pumped in by central banks fuelled
the rally.
The advance has lost steam in the past two weeks, however.
Mixed company results and concern over how soon the Fed will
wind down quantitative easing has blunted investor appetite for
risky assets.
The pullback has been halted, however, by the first
Fibonacci retracement of the gains that began in August, at
3,015.72. That remains the first big support level, followed by
the 38.2 percent retracement at 2,959.47. The STOXX 50 was
trading at 3,036.9 at 1145 GMT.
Miners were the main weight on the FTSEurofirst,
down 1 percent. The sector was dragged down by data that showed
activity in China's vast factory sector grew more slowly in
November as new export orders shrank.
Antofagasta shed 2.1 percent after UBS cut its
rating on the miner to "neutral" from "buy," citing concern over
its outlook for copper and cost headwinds.
Broker comment weighed on other stocks too with Sodexo
declining 2.1 percent after Citigroup cut its rating
on the services firm to "neutral" on valuation grounds.
The U.S. investment bank also cut its rating to "neutral" on
insurer Allianz ALVG.DE, which fell 1.7 percent.
The top faller though was Imperial Tobacco, which
shed 3.1 percent. Traders attributed the fall to a readacross
from outlook comments from U.S. peer Philip Morris
overnight.
On the upside, Johnson Matthey, the world's largest
maker of catalysts to control car emissions, rose 3.2 percent
after posting a 13 percent rise in first-half profit.
Earnings remain a headwind for European equities trading
above multi-year average valuations; 49 percent of firms have
missed profit forecasts in the current quarter, while almost
two-thirds have missed revenue estimates.