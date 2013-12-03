* FTSEurofirst 300 off 1.5 pct, cyclical stocks weigh
* Some 50 bln euros wiped off euro zone benchmarks
* Airlines down on bird flu concerns
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 3 European stocks dropped on
Tuesday, suffering their biggest falls since August after recent
robust U.S. data raised concern that the Federal Reserve will
cut its equity-friendly stimulus sooner rather than later.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 1.5 percent at
1,280.85 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 23, and its
most severe one-day percentage drop since Aug. 27. This left it
2.8 percent shy of a 5-1/2 year high of 1,316.42 hit in early
November.
The broad-based sell-off wiped out more than 50 billion
euros ($67.78 billion) in market capitalisation for euro zone
benchmark indexes - Germany's DAX, France's CAC-40
, Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB
combined.
Cyclical sectors were the biggest losers. Traders blamed
stronger than expected U.S. manufacturing and construction
spending data on Monday for the broad market weakness.
A robust economy is normally good for equities, but the
recent improving outlook could lead to an early reduction in the
Fed's bond-buying programme, which has supported the rally in
stocks.
Investors are aware the central bank will start reducing
stimulus at some point, but question marks remain about the
timetable for doing so. Most expect the announcement in March.
The Fed has said it will begin to scale back its programme
when certain economic data releases meet its targets, with
Friday's November jobs report expected to provide some clues.
"I think tapering is not going to happen in December; first
of all I'm not so sure (Friday's) figure will be so strong,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets.
"I would even be willing for people who want to play the
short term ... to buy into the figure because I think maybe we
will have a rally afterwards."
Airlines came under pressure after the first human case of
H7N9 bird flu in Hong Kong fanned concern that the virus is
continuing to spread beyond mainland China's borders.
Air France-KLM fell 4.2 percent and Germany's
Lufthansa was down 3.8 percent.
There was profit-taking in autos, off 2.3 percent.
They have risen by a third in 2013, making them the best
performers.
Still, analysts see scope for more gains. JPMorgan is
bullish on the sector for 2014 as it expects a recovery in the
European, Chinese and North American car markets will support
higher earnings.