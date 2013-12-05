* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.3 pct
* Robust U.S. data fuels worries of Fed tapering in December
* Lowered euro zone inflation expectations rattled investors
* Italian, Spanish banks hit as no fresh LTRO unveiled
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 5 European stocks sank on Thursday,
hitting seven-week lows, as investors fretted about the risk of
deflation in the euro zone while healthy U.S. economic data
raised expectations the Federal Reserve could start reducing its
stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
lost 1 percent to 1,261.30 points, dropping for the fourth
straight session. The index has lost 3.4 percent so far this
week, on track to post its worst weekly performance since
mid-June.
Italian and Spanish stocks - which have been outpacing the
broader European market in the past five months - were among the
most hit on Thursday, with BBVA down 2.6 percent,
Banco Santander down 2 percent and Intesa SanPaolo
down 3.4 percent.
Southern European banking stocks have recently been boosted
by expectations of a fresh round of long-term loans, or LTROs,
from the European Central Bank (ECB).
But at a policy meeting on Thursday, the ECB left interest
rates unchanged and fell short of unveiling a new LTRO, while
ECB President Mario Draghi said the risks to the region's
economic outlook were skewed to the downside.
Investors were also rattled by fresh forecasts from ECB
staff predicting that inflation would average just 1.1 percent
next year and 1.3 percent in 2015 - well below the ECB's target
of close to but below 2 percent.
"While deflation seems to be right around the corner, there
are growing doubts about the ECB's willingness to act decisively
to boost the economy. It's a question of credibility at this
point," FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"A wave of profit-taking has just started in stocks. But the
pullback shouldn't be too violent, except maybe if the Fed
tapers later this month."
U.S. GROWTH
Also hitting sentiment, data showed on Thursday that U.S.
gross domestic product grew at an annualised 3.6 percent in the
last quarter, the strongest pace since the first quarter of
2012, and well ahead of the 3.0 percent growth expected by
economists. Weekly U.S. jobless claims fell for the third
consecutive week.
The figures raised expectations that the Fed could soon
start winding down its monthly bond purchases, which have been
fuelling the strong stock market rally in the past year.
"The rising prospect of tapering in December is prompting
U.S. investors to repatriate some investments to the United
States, and trimming positions on equities from around the world
including Europe," said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and
president of Diamant Bleu Gestion.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index lost 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index fell 0.6 percent and
France's CAC 40 shed 1.2 percent. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index lost 1.3 percent, to
2,953.17 points.
Shares in Vienna Insurance Group fell 5.2 percent
following a placement of 2.29 million shares, representing a 1.8
percent stake in the company.
Bucking the trend, Germany's Merck rose 4.9
percent after unveiling a takeover offer for Britain's AZ
Electronic Materials for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61
billion), as it seeks to expand its range of specialist
chemicals for hi-tech gadgets.