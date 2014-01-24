* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct, heads for weekly loss
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 24 European shares slipped to a
one-week low on Friday, with stocks exposed to emerging markets
hit by a rout in Latin American currencies and banks losing
ground on concerns about their earnings outlook.
Aberdeen Asset Management, which invests in emerging
markets, fell 5.1 percent after Argentina's central bank
abandoned its policy of supporting its currency by intervening
in the foreign exchange market.
The currency crisis in Argentina put pressure on Spanish
stocks, with the country's benchmark IBEX index falling
1.7 percent to underperform the wider European market.
"We are seeing widening deficits in the whole of Latin
America and Spain is much more exposed to that than any other
European country," said James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts.
The Spanish stock market dragged down the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell 0.5 percent to
1,326.20 points to a one-week low by 0913 GMT.
Friday's losses for the index were on the top of a more-than
1 percent decline in the previous session and placed it on track
to post its biggest weekly decline since mid-December.
Concerns about the fourth-quarter earnings season have kept
investors cautious. Sentiment worsened after
weaker-than-expected sales from Starbucks and an
earnings miss from McDonald's overnight, underscoring
the still fragile health of the global economy and consumers.
In Europe, Finnish pulp and paper company Stora Enso
said it plans to shut down a paper-making machine due
to weak demand for magazines. Its shares fell 0.8
percent.
"We are not having high expectations from this earnings
season. It is not likely to be spectacular," said Ronny Claeys,
senior strategist at KBC Asset Management.
"Investors are looking for some guidance from companies for
2014 and that's going to be very crucial for the market."
STOXX Europe 600 companies are on average seen missing
consensus quarterly earnings forecasts by 2.4 percent according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which focus on the
up-to-date predictions of the historically most accurate
analysts.