* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, well off session low
* Volatility dips from 7-month high
* ARM, KPN fall after results
* UBS helps banks outperform
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 4 European shares inched lower on
Tuesday, extending recent steep falls and pegged back by
disappointing earnings reports from the likes of chip designer
ARM and telecom company KPN.
ARM plunged 5.9 percent after royalty revenue came
in below forecasts. Although this was offset by an increase in
new licence sales to deliver broadly in-line results, analysts
at Liberum raised concerns over the trend.
"We no longer think licensing is necessarily a driver of
future royalties for ARM ... Overall, these results will
continue to stoke fears of a further slowdown in ARM's royalty
trends," Liberum said in a note.
Dutch KPN fell 4.8 percent after reporting
lower-than-expected profit on the back of a revenue squeeze.
Out of the 18 percent of companies on the DJ STOXX Europe
600 to have reported earnings so far, 45 percent have
missed expectations, with telecoms among the sectors posting the
biggest negative surprises, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Banks bucked the market slide after UBS
announced a higher-than-expected profit and dividend, sending
its shares up 5.4 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.2
percent at 1,270.74 points, well off a session low of 1,263.36,
though still down around 6 percent from a late January peak.
Investors have been unnerved by signs of slower Chinese
growth and the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, concerns
that have spread from emerging markets to the world's big stock
markets.
But, in a sign of some returning calm among investors,
volatility - a gauge of "fear" in sentiment - retreated
from a seven-month closing high despite ticking up at the
opening.
Analysts highlighted that the emerging markets' slump is
driving flows of money into western Europe, where some of the
region's main economies are slowly recovering from the effects
of the euro zone's prolonged sovereign debt crisis.
"This emerging market crisis is a good reminder that boring
old Europe is actually a pretty good place to be invested in,"
fund manager Ollie Beckett at Henderson Global Investors, which
has 70.8 billion pounds ($115.6 billion) in assets under
management, said.
Investment inflows from U.S. investors into European
equities remained brisk in the seven-day period ending on Jan.
29 despite the market pullback, Thomson Reuters Lipper data
showed. In sharp contrast, massive outflows rocked emerging
market funds.
"I don't think investors should worry at this stage. We're
far from risk aversion where people (would be) saying I just
want to hold cash," said Andrew Milligan, head of global
strategy at Standard Life Investments, which has 179.6 billion
pounds of assets under management.
