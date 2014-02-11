LONDON Feb 11 European shares gained in early
deals on Tuesday, led up by good news on the earnings front from
L'Oreal as investors looked to the new U.S. Federal Reserve
chair to reassure markets over policy.
L'Oreal's gained 2.5 percent, the top FTSEurofirst
300 riser, after it said it would buy 8 percent of its capital
for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) from Swiss consumer goods
group Nestle, boosting the French cosmetics group's
earnings per share by more than 5 percent.
The French firm also saw underlying sales growth improve
more than expected in the fourth quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4
percent at 1,306.23 by 0806 GMT.
The broader market was supported along with other global
equity markets by hopes that new Fed head Janet Yellen would
strike a reassuring tone when she testified in front of Congress
later in the day.
While she is not expected to signal any deviation from the
"tapering" of equity-friendly asset purchases, she may indicate
that the Fed's forward guidance of low rates needs tweaking,
given that the unemployment rate is near the central bank's
target well before the Fed is inclined to raise rates again.
"The rapid decline in the unemployment rate now sees it
hovering just above the Fed's target level... However, the main
reason for this has been people dropping out of the labour
force," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said
in a note.
"Bulls may be looking for some sort of 're-phrasing' or even
lowering of the threshold to bring it more into line with the
real economy."