US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Feb 12 Gains at drinks group Heineken and French bank Societe Generale lifted European shares on Wednesday, while strong Chinese trade data also gave global equities a fillip.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose for a sixth straight session to stand 0.3 percent higher at 1,321.82 points in early session trading. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also gained 0.3 percent.
Heineken rose 2.6 percent after it forecast a return to revenue growth this year, while SocGen also rose more than 2 percent after it swung back to a profit.
Mining stocks were the sectoral outperformer, however, after the strong data from China, the world's biggest consumer of metals.
Many investors have expressed concerns about a possible economic slowdown in China, but data on Wednesday showed the value of its imports and exports climbed around 10 percent last month from a year ago and beat expectations.
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss