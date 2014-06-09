PARIS, June 9 European shares inched higher at
the open on Monday, building on last week's rally and tracking
gains on Wall Street and in Asia in the wake of reassuring U.S.
jobs data.
Trading volumes were expected to be thin on Monday in Europe
due to a public holiday in a number of countries including
Germany and France, but equity markets will be open across the
region, apart from a few countries including Switzerland,
Austria and Greece.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,389.91 points.
Shares in France's Gecina dropped 4 percent after
Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27
percent stake in the firm at a discount.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)