* FTSEurofirst 300, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 set for best monthly gain since Feb
* Tesco warning hits shares of food retailers
* Airlines down after volcano eruption in Iceland
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 29 European shares trimmed their
early gains on Friday as euro zone inflation data slightly
cooled market speculation about fresh monetary stimulus by the
European Central bank.
Euro zone inflation dropped as expected to a fresh five
year low in August, data showed on Friday, but it was not likely
to force the ECB into immediate policy intervention next week.
Dovish comments by ECB's President Mario Draghi last week
had fuelled market bets that the central bank was preparing to
introduce new stimulus, such as purchases of government or
corporate bonds, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).
"I think what people realise is that for the ECB to engage
in public-sector QE...the ECB has to see the whites of the eyes
of deflation," Wouter Sturkenboom, investment strategist at
Russell Investments, said.
"As the numbers come through, those condition are not being
met so they realise the ECB is not going to...do a public sector
QE, so they have to reassess their case."
Sturkenboom still expected the ECB to be ready to act if
needed but argued the central bank would first wait to see the
impact of its new long-term loan programme, which is due to
start in September and aims to give banks an incentive to lend
more to the real economy.
At 0956 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,370.47 points, having
traded as high as 1,376.58 points earlier.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was also
up 0.1 percent, setting it on course to record its largest
monthly gain since February at 1.6 percent, thanks to a bounce
over the past two weeks.
Speculation about the ECB's next move had temporarily
diverted the market's focus from events in eastern Ukraine,
where a total of 2,593 people have been killed in fighting since
it erupted in mid-April, according to a senior U.N. human rights
official.
Yet the Ukrainian crisis remained a major headwind for
European equities after Ukraine's president said on Thursday
Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow
rebels who captured a key coastal town.
U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Thursday with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The White House said the two
agreed the United States and Europe should consider more
sanctions against Moscow.
CORPORATE WOES
Shares in Britain's biggest retailer Tesco dropped
5.3 percent after it cut its profit forecast for the third time
in three years and slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent.
The warning hit the shares of other UK supermarket chains,
with Sainsbury down 2.9 percent and Morrisons
down 4.2 percent.
Shares in European airlines fell after a small eruption
occurred north of Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, which prompted
the Icelandic Met to raise the warning code for aviation to red,
the highest level. In 2010, an ash cloud from Iceland's
Eyjafjallajokull volcano closed much of Europe's airspace for
six days.
Shares in Air France and easyJet were both
down 1.5 percent.
Fiat shares gained 2.2 percent after the Italian
carmaker said its merger with Chrysler was on track to go ahead
as planned in October.
Fiat said it did not expect a 500 million euro cap on the
money it set aside to pay off any dissenting shareholders over
the merger would be breached.
