* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Indexes still eye first monthly gain since May
* Tesco warning hits shares of food retailers
* Airlines down after volcano eruption in Iceland
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 29 European shares were poised to
end a positive August on a softer note on Friday after euro zone
inflation data slightly cooled market speculation about fresh
monetary stimulus by the European Central bank.
Euro zone inflation dropped as expected to a fresh five
year low in August, data showed on Friday, but it was not likely
to force the ECB into immediate policy intervention next week.
Dovish comments by ECB's President Mario Draghi last week
had fuelled market bets that the central bank was preparing to
pump more into the system, possibly via purchases of government
or corporate bonds, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).
"I think what people realise is that for the ECB to engage
in public-sector QE...the ECB has to see the whites of the eyes
of deflation," Wouter Sturkenboom, investment strategist at
Russell Investments, said.
"As the numbers come through, those condition are not being
met so...they have to reassess their case."
Sturkenboom still expected the ECB to be ready to act if
needed but argued the central bank would first wait to see the
impact of its new long-term loan programme, which is due to
start in September and aims to give banks an incentive to lend
more to the real economy.
At 1353 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,367.93 points, having
traded as high as 1,376.58 points earlier. The euro zone
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.2 percent.
The indexes turned negative after a subdued start for shares
in the United States, where data showed U.S. consumer spending
unexpectedly fell in July and savings rose to their highest
level in more than 1-1/2 years, indicating that households
remain cautious despite an acceleration in economic growth.
Both the FTSEurofirst and the Euro STOXX 50 were still on
track for their first monthly gain since May thanks to a bounce
over the past two weeks.
Speculation about the ECB's next move had temporarily
diverted the market's focus from events in eastern Ukraine,
where a total of 2,593 people have been killed in fighting since
it erupted in mid-April, according to a senior U.N. human rights
official.
Yet the Ukrainian crisis remained a major headwind for
European equities. Ukraine's president said on Thursday Russian
troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels
who captured a key coastal town.
U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Thursday with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The White House said the two
agreed the United States and Europe should consider more
sanctions against Moscow.
CORPORATE WOES
Shares in Britain's biggest retailer Tesco dropped
6.6 percent after it cut its profit forecast for the third time
in three years and slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent.
The warning hit the shares of other UK supermarket chains,
with Sainsbury down 4.3 percent and Morrisons
down 4.9 percent.
Shares in European airlines fell after a small eruption
occurred north of Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano, which prompted
the Icelandic Met to raise the warning code for aviation to red,
the highest level. In 2010, an ash cloud from Iceland's
Eyjafjallajokull volcano closed much of Europe's airspace for
six days.
Shares in Air France were down 2.5 percent, with
easyJet down 1.8 percent.
