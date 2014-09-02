* FTSEurofirst 300 edges lower
* Bid target AstraZeneca falls; CEO says "back to normal"
* Rival healthcare stocks also fall
* Traders await ECB decision on Thursday
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 2 European shares slipped on
Tuesday as major healthcare stocks fell after drugmaker
AstraZeneca tried to play down speculation about a new
bid from Pfizer.
The region's stock markets were also waiting to see if the
European Central Bank made any changes in policy this week. Few
expect any major steps, but most expect policy to loosen
eventually, as persistent disinflation and conflict in Ukraine
curb the euro zone's growth.
However, some traders said they believed that markets had
already made their move higher on anticipation of new ECB
measures, and therefore had little room to gain any more ground.
"We wouldn't chase stocks at these levels," said HED Capital
head Richard Edwards.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has
risen nearly 7 percent from its mid-August low, edged down by
0.1 percent to 1,374.88 points towards the close of the trading
day.
A 1.8 percent fall at AstraZeneca took the most points off
the index. It also contributed to a drop in the shares of rivals
such as Roche and Novartis. The STOXX Europe
600 Healthcare weakening 0.7 percent.
AstraZeneca's shares fell after the company's chief
executive told Reuters in an interview that everything was "back
to normal", in spite of speculation that Pfizer would make a new
bid for the British company.
DRAGHI TO THE RESCUE?
European shares have rallied following dovish comments by
ECB President Mario Draghi. His remarks led to bets the through
purchases of government or corporate bonds, a measure known as
quantitative easing.
Sources at the central bank told Reuters last week that new
action at its meeting this Thursday was unlikely but not
impossible, and that the barrier to QE was still "very high".
Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities, said many investors were holding off from taking new
equity positions before the ECB's meeting.
Torrison said stock markets might fall if the ECB is
perceived not to have done enough on Thursday to support the
euro zone's flagging economy.
"It could be a case of 'buy the rumour, sell on the fact'.
The market has had a good rally off the lows, but it has got
room to come back a little bit. Most people are waiting to see
what Draghi says before committing new money to the market," he
said.
(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier. Editing by Jane Merriman, Larry King)