* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 pct
* Investors bet on eastern Ukraine ceasefire after Russia
talks
* ECB stimulus bets further support market
* Hermes falls on LVMH deal
* Hugo Boss drops after share placement
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares rose on Wednesday
and a key index climbed to a two-month high on speculation about
a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and more stimulus from the
European Central Bank.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a deal to
end fighting in eastern Ukraine might be reached this week,
which some took as an attempt to show the West he was trying to
de-escalate the conflict.
Trading was nervous, however, as authorities seemed to send
mixed messages. Putin's message marked a retreat from a
statement earlier by Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko's press
office, which said both presidents had agreed on a "permanent
ceasefire".
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,385.49 points, having earlier hit
its highest level since July 7 at 1,391.56 points.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 1.2
percent at 3,218.84 points.
Shares in Russia-exposed companies were among the top
gainers.
Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International,
which relies heavily on Russia for profits, and Danish brewer
Carlsberg, which has a large exposure to the country
through its Baltika brand, rose 6.2 percent and 2.3 percent,
respectively.
Sentiment on the broader market was also underpinned by
speculation that the ECB, due to hold a policy meeting on
Thursday, might launch an asset-purchase programme, or
quantitative easing (QE), after several recent reports signalled
the region's economy was slowing further.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index showed euro
zone business grew at the slowest rate this year in August as
escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine curbed spending
and investment.
"(It's the) extension of the (ECB) trade, massaged by
further weak PMI numbers and the intensity of the QE call, and
even more so the (potential) Putin-organised ceasefire in
Ukraine," said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities.
Comments by ECB President Mario Draghi in late August led to
market bets on upcoming stimulus. However, ECB sources told
Reuters last week that new action this Thursday was unlikely but
not impossible, and that the barrier to QE was still "very
high".
"We're expecting a strong verbal commitment from Draghi on
Thursday," said Romain Boscher, global head of equities
management at Amundi, which has 821 billion euros ($1.08
trillion) under management.
"The ECB still has plenty of ammunition left, and it will
certainly use it when needed. The prospect of further action
from the central bank remains very supportive for risky assets
such as equities."
Bucking the trend was French luxury handbag maker Hermes
. Its shares tumbled 3.4 percent on huge volumes after
it struck a deal with bigger rival LVMH that resolves
their dispute over LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of
Birkin and Kelly handbags. The deal effectively quashed the
possibility that LVMH could make a full takeover bid for
Hermes.
German retailer Hugo Boss dropped by 5.7 percent
after an investment company controlled by private equity
investor Permira placed an 11 percent stake of the
company's total capital.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Larry King)