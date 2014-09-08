* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Survey shows 'yes' to Scotland independence at 51 pct
* Shares in Scottish-based banks drop
* Goldman upgrades equities to overweight from neutral
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 8 European shares fell in early
trading on Monday, retreating after an opinion poll showed
supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead
for the first time since the referendum campaign began.
Shares in Scottish-based banks featured among the biggest
losers, with Lloyds Banking Group down 2.2 percent and
Royal Bank of Scotland down 2.7 percent.
With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov
survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to
independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49
percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign
in just a month.
Analysts and economists have questioned whether an
independent Scotland will be able to host such large banks.
Banking industry sources told Reuters last week that Lloyds is
considering moving its registered offices to London if Scots
vote for independence.
"The latest poll is a big wake-up call for all the investors
who had not yet priced in the risk of a vote in favour of
independence," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at
IG France.
"It shouldn't derail the recent stock rally, but the market
will probably remain range-bound until the vote."
At 0755 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,390.61 points.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent
and France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
Germany's DAX bucked the trend, up 0.3 percent. The
country posted on Monday a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion
euros for July, suggesting it could bounce back strongly in the
third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the
second.
Sweden's Electrolux jumped 6.9 percent after it
said on Monday it would buy General Electric Co's
appliances business for $3.3 billion in cash to double sales in
North America and take on rival Whirlpool Corp.
The FTSEurofirst 300 gained 1.6 percent last week, boosted
by a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank
which also launched new measures to support the euro zone
economy.
Goldman Sachs' equity strategists see further gains in
European stocks in the coming months, raising their rating on
equities to 'overweight' from 'neutral' on a 3-month basis.
In a note issued late on Friday, Goldman Sachs wrote that it
was still keeping a 'very positive' view on global equities for
the longer-term, helped by better corporate earnings growth and
dividends.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Dominic Evans)