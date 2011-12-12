* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 1.9 percent lower

* Banks, insurers retreat on fears EU deal is not sufficient

* Volumes are thin ahead of holiday

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Dec 12 European shares posted their biggest fall in three weeks on Monday as investors worried the measures outlined at last week's EU summit to strengthen budget discipline would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

"The measures were quite positive, but the market was looking for a magic bullet, and that hasn't happened," said Erik Esselink, fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, which has 5 billion euros under management.

"It's very close to year-end and we're not seeing inflows. A lot of the investment community are not too keen on taking on new risks."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.9 percent to close at 967.49 points, with trading volumes at just 76.2 percent of the index's 90-day average.

Banks and insurers were the biggest casualties, having had a strong run-up in the last two weeks on optimism the summit would offer a solution.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3.9 percent, and has fallen 33.8 percent in 2011, making it the worst-performing sector, with several banks having suffered writedowns on euro zone peripheral debt.

This compares with a drop of 13.8 percent for the pan-European index.

The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index fell 4.6 percent.

The euro fell sharply and borrowing costs rose in European peripheral markets, a major focus for equity markets in recent weeks.

Italian 5-year bond yields shot up above 7 percent, widely seen as a danger level while 10-year yields spiked above 6.8 percent and Spanish 10-year yields topped 6 percent.

Italy's FTSE MIB was the worst country performer, down 3.8 percent. The two biggest Italian banks, Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit both fell 5.8 percent.

Although the European Central Bank was seen intervening in Italian debt markets throughout the day, it has not indicated it is prepared to increase the scale of its bond purchase programme. Data showed that the central bank slashed the amount it spent buying bonds in the run-up to last week's summit.

VALUATIONS

Strategists said valuations were attractive, but investors remained cautious against the economic backdrop, which includes a strong possibility of recession in some European countries.

In a further sign the euro zone debt crisis was already taking its toll on growth, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday all major economies are losing momentum with economic activity across OECD countries at its weakest in two years.

"Stocks are reasonably cheap, very cheap." Esselink said. "We are somewhere near the bottom, but maybe we need to go down another 5 percent. If we have political and monetary stability within the next few months, it's set up for a very nice market."

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.2, compared with 11.2 for the S&P 500 .

Many fund managers were in broad agreement about the limitations of the summit.

"(The summit measures) are all very good but they didn't do anything about addressing the lack of growth in these economies or their pile of debt, which is only going to take time," said Andrea Williams, manager of Royal London Asset Management's European Income fund.

Williams, whose fund has around 359 million pounds under management across continental equities, kept her cautious stance after the EU announcement, with an "underweight" stance on banks and an "overweight" on defensives such as healthcare stocks , which were among those falling least on Monday

However, the fund manager said she would be prepared to review her stance if the European Central banks agreed to intervene on the monetary and sovereign fronts to avert the prospect of a liquidity squeeze.

"The market wants the ECB either to print money or buy bonds aggressively, and this hasn't happened. I wonder what they (the ECB) need to see," she noted.

With the pan-European index having fallen below 981.94, which is the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its fall from a 2011 high in February to its low in September, its next support level is the 50-day moving average of about 964.

"A break higher is not inconceivable, of course, but it looks like investors are waiting for some concrete news out of European leaders before they are prepared to commit more cash to equities," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.