* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.5 percent
* Nokia hit by RIM profit drop
* Fitch warns of downgrades after market close
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 16 European shares ended lower
on Friday after a choppy session, as multiple equity derivative
contract expiries and fears of fresh corporate or sovereign
credit rating downgrades over the weekend weighed on sentiment.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.5 percent at 956.86 points near its day low
of 956.40 having been as high as 968.58.
Technology stocks were the biggest sector fallers, with
Nokia down 3.7 percent after Research In Motion
posted a sharp drop in profit overnight and a bearish
note from Exane BNP Paribas also weighed.
Concerns about possible downgrades took hold going into the
close in Europe as investors sold out of earlier gains.
"Sentiment is very fragile today and the euro zone worries
are impacting it," said IG Markets analyst Chris Beauchamp.
"Anything can happen on the weekend and there concerns about
possible downgrades. Investors are selling out."
After the market close in Europe, Fitch said it may
downgrade France, Italy, and five other euro zone countries, due
to the lack of a "comprehensive solution" to the region's debt
crisis.
Last week, S&P said it could cut the ratings of a series of
euro zone sovereigns, including France and Germany. On the
corporate front, Fitch on Thursday downgraded several large
banks including Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index made its worst weekly loss since
the end of November, ending the week 2.9 percent lower as
concerns about a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis
following an EU summit weighed on investors as well as the
downgrade fears.
The index ended below key resistance at its 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement from its November to December rally at
959.5, which it was testing in the previous session. Next
support was seen at the 50 percent retracement at 946.31.
MINERS GAIN
Not all sector were in the red and miners were the best
performing sector recovering from having been oversold earlier
in the week as well as a rise in base and precious metal prices
following Thursday's strong U.S. economic data.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was up 1
percent having fallen 5.7 percent earlier in the week.
The index ended the week down 4.3 percent, with fund
managers saying that slowing growth in China could put further
pressure on miners share prices.
"Miners have had a sharp fall and have moved down to
oversold levels, I thing investors are just bottom fishing and
stabilisation of metal prices is supporting," Colin Mclean,
managing director of SVM Asset Management, which has around
$1.08 billion of assets under management.
"We do not like the copper miners as they are geared toward
China which is likely to soften."