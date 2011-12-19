* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 pct
* Short covering seen boosting autos
* Banks shrug off Fitch warning
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 19 European shares advanced in
light mid-session trade on Monday, led by a sharp rebound in
auto stocks, although sentiment remained subdued after negative
Fitch comments on the euro zone crisis and the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
Automotive stocks, which had fallen over 9 percent
in the past two weeks, gained 2.2 percent, with food & beverage
and healthcare shares also rebounding from
Friday's sell-off.
"We've had a short-squeeze-based rally because people were
left net market neutral or net short on Friday, and that is
spirited up by autos ... (which) is massively oversold," Justin
Haque, pan-European equity trader at Hobart Capital, said.
"People were rotating out of food and bev and now they're
buying it back. It's cover short, un-cover short. No-one is
holding big positions."
German car maker Volkswagen was up 2.3 percent
after saying its Audi brand expects growth in 2012, with no
major impact from the euro zone debt crisis.
The food & beverage and healthcare sectors, which were up
between 1 and 1.6 percent by 1244 GMT, also benefited from
investors seeking yield plays that guarantee safer returns in an
uncertain economic environment.
"We're not betting on a multiple expansion in a very low
interest rate environment, so a way to generate return is the
dividend," said Stefan Hofrichter, a member of Allianz Global
Investors/RCM's asset allocation committee, said.
Hofrichter mentioned energy and food as two sectors where to
play a dividend theme, while he was cautious on financials,
warning their payout may prove unsustainable.
At 1244 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares
was up 0.9 percent at 965.16, sending a bullish signal after
rising back above the 50 percent retracement of the Oct.-Nov.
move, although volume was low.
The index had opened lower, tracking negative trade in Asia
as Kim Jong-il's death created uncertainty about the future of
the reclusive Asian country and threatened to bring
geo-political instability.
Also denting investor sentiment was Fitch's warning on
Friday that a 'comprehensive solution' to the crisis was beyond
reach, with the agency warning it might cut France and six other
euro zone countries' credit rating.
Banking shares, up 1.5 percent, shrugged off the news, with
some market observers arguing downgrades are now priced in.
"We believe that the market has now already largely
anticipated further downgrades of European countries from rating
agencies. The question now is not if but rather when and by how
many notches such action will materialise," Societe Generale
said in a note.
Credit Suisse argued European leaders will ultimately manage
to resolve the crisis, while quantitative easing would help head
off a deflationary outcome and perceived tail risks receding.
"We believe the political will, and a consciousness of the
ultimate costs involved, will see the Euro area crisis
ultimately resolved. That is not to say this is a world in which
to base stock selection on strong macro views," the broker said
in a note setting out its key themes for 2012.
The broker highlighted companies that can help themselves
rather than rely on the cycle, with strong pricing power,
structural growth and the ability to reward a shareholder with a
growing dividend.