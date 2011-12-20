* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 2 percent in low volume

* Lifted by German business sentiment

* Spanish debt auction, U.S. housing figures also support

* Cyclical stocks benefit from economic recovery hopes

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Dec 20 European shares advanced in thin Tuesday trade after a jump in U.S. housing starts, a sharp rise in a key German business sentiment survey and a solid Spanish debt auction brightened investors' outlook on global economic prospects.

Movements were exaggerated by low volume, and long-term fund managers said they would not buy riskier assets until further signs the euro zone debt crisis was easing and until company outlooks improved.

Stocks extended gains in afternoon trade after a 9.3 percent increase in U.S. housing starts suggested the market was entering a tentative recovery.

Strong German Ifo data boosted hopes Europe's biggest economy was growing and supported early market gains.

The cyclical carmaking sector, where performance is tied to strong economic growth, was the top performer, with the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index surging 5.1 percent on the improved growth outlook.

"Markets are taking a favourable view of the economic data as this could mean the company earnings outlook is not so bad," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said.

Also boosting sentiment was a halving in Spanish borrowing costs following a debt auction, with analysts saying much of the purchasing power came from cut-rate money to be lent by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on hopes banks would borrow large amounts of cheap cash at the ECB three-year tender on Wednesday, helping under-pressure Italian banks.

Italy's UniCredit, whose performance is highly correlated to bond yields, gained 6.3 percent, to be one of the top movers.

Still, it is down 4.3 percent this month as scepticism about a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis through tighter budget discipline brought sharp falls earlier in December.

"The Spanish auction was helpful and the fall in bond yields has translated into investors buying riskier assets, but who knows what is going to happen next? We are not going to change our defensive stance in portfolios," Lenhoff said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 2 percent at 976.27 points, but volume was only 72.2 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The index pushed through its 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement at 959.5 points from its most recent November to December rally, with this level seen now acting as a support.

The next resistance level was seen at 975.82 points, a 23.6 percent Fibonacci Retracement from its recent rally.

ECB TENDER EYED

Short-term investors in banks were looking to sell out if the take-up by euro zone banks at the ECB's three-year funding tender on Wednesday was not high, because that would signal concerns about the funding of some struggling banks.

"We have been buying the odd bank in a short-term technical move, due to improved sentiment and prospects of easier financing being available for banks," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund, said.

But she said she could sell out of these positions if the take-up rate was not high.