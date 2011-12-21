* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct
* Indexes add to gains after first ECB three-year tender
* Short selling best strategy in 2011 - EDHEC-Risk Institute
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 21 European stocks were higher
at midday on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected take-up at
the European Central Bank's first three-year lending operation
eased credit crunch fears.
Banks took 489 billion euros ($643 billion) at the ECB
offering, sparking hopes the money may be used to buy Italian
and Spanish debt. It was above the 310 billion euros forecast in
a Reuters poll.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.8 percent at 983.92 points at 1047 GMT in thin trade
ahead of the Christmas break, adding to a 2 percent rise on
Tuesday.
"From a liquidity perspective it helps banks shore up
balance sheets, but there are longer term questions about why
the banks need so much money," Joshua Raymond, Chief Market
Strategist, City Index, said.
"Low volumes are exacerbating the equity market move up and
I think any gains are going to short lived."
Euro zone banks were the top gainers, with Intesa SanPaolo
up 4.2 percent and BNP Paribas up 3 percent.
"It shows how difficult banks are finding it. It is positive
but it is also negative. It is difficult to be positive about
it, even though markets are higher. It is an indication of how
frozen up the interbank market is," Michael Hewson, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said. "The key question now is how much
of that cash finds its way into businesses."
The strong rally in banks eclipsed a drop in European tech
shares after earnings from U.S. major Oracle fell short
of forecasts for the first time in a decade on sluggish software
and hardware sales, fuelling fears of a global recession that
would hurt tech spending.
German group SAP was down 3.1 percent and Software
AG dropped 2.6 percent. France's Capgemini
lost 3.3 percent.
SHORT SELLING STILL IN VOGUE
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 12 percent in 2011, hurt by
fears the euro zone debt crisis could lead to massive defaults
and drag the region into a recession.
According to data from EDHEC-Risk Institute, short-selling
has been the best hedge fund strategy in 2011, up 6.3 percent in
the first 11 months, while world stocks were up
0.7 percent year-to-date and European stocks down 13
percent.
The second-best strategy has been fixed-income arbitrage, up
3.5 percent in the first 11 months, while all other strategies
struggled although none posted double-digit losses, EDHEC data
showed.