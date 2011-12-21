* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.5 percent
* Volumes low, exaggerating movements
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 21 European shares fell on
Wednesday in thin trade after investors booked profits from
earlier session gains as hopes that banks would use the European
Central Bank's three-year funding to buy peripheral debt waned,
with Italian and Spanish yields rising.
Volume was low, exaggerating movements, and traders said
while the 489 billion euros take-up by banks at the ECB offering
would help ease banks' balance sheets, it was not a solution to
the region's debt crisis and countries were still heavily
indebted.
"Does it solve all the problems? Clearly not. Italy and
Spain still have serious deficits," said David Coombs, fund
manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.85 billion under
management.
"The tender may take the strain off the banking system, but
what we still need is for yields in the sovereign euro zone
peripheral to come down. We remain underweight (on) equity
financials."
Banks stocks, which had featured as one of the best
performing sectors following the ECB tender, pared gains, with
the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 0.1 percent as
worries turned to why banks needed so much money.
"It is an indication of how frozen up the interbank market
is," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said. "The
key question now is how much of that cash finds its way into
businesses."
By 1326 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 972.14 points after
being up as much as 989.66.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 12 percent in 2011, hurt by
fears the euro zone debt crisis could lead to massive defaults
and drag the region into a recession.
According to data from EDHEC-Risk Institute, short-selling
has been the best hedge fund strategy in 2011, up 6.3 percent in
the first 11 months, while world stocks were up
0.7 percent year-to-date and European stocks down 13
percent.
The second-best strategy has been fixed-income arbitrage, up
3.5 percent in the first 11 months, while all other strategies
struggled although none posted double-digit losses, EDHEC data
showed.