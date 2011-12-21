* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.5 percent
* Large bank take up of ECB loans raises questions
* Banks unlikely to buy Italian, Spanish debt
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 21 European shares fell on
Wednesday after the large take up by banks for cheap European
Central Bank loans worried investors about the banks' funding
needs and eroded hopes they would use the money to buy the
region's peripheral debt.
Demand for the ECB tender was way above the 310 billion
euros ($404.47 billion) expected by traders polled by Reuters,
with traders saying it emphasized the pressure banks are under,
making it unlikely they would use it to buy more of the region's
risky debt.
"The take up rate was higher than expected and it is not
good if the banking sector requires that amount of funding,"
said Angus Campbell, head of sales, Capital Spreads. "It raises
serious questions about the stability of the banking sector."
"The problem is there is a major risk with banks buying
the region's peripheral debt. If the economies in Spain and
Italy's can not grow next year, all of a sudden European banks
are in a bigger hole than they were before."
Banks, which initially rallied after the ECB tender as
traders said the cheap money would help ease stretched balance
sheets, turned negative on worries about the large take-up rate.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index, which was one of
the top performers after the ECB tender, ended down 0.7 percent,
reversing all of the session gains.
Adding to the worries about the euro zone debt crisis was a
rise in Spanish and Italian government bond yields, highlighting
the fact countries still need to get their balance sheets in
order and the region's problems had not gone away.
"Does it solve all the problems? clearly not. Italy and
Spain still have serious deficits," David Coombs, fund manager
at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.85 billion under management,
said.
"The tender may take the strain off the banking system, but
what we still need is for yields in the sovereign euro zone
peripheral to come down. We remain underweight (on) equity
financials."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.5 percent at 971.68 points after being up
as much as 989.66, with volume thin at 87.1 percent of its
90-day daily average.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed down 0.8 percent at 2,244.35 points holding just above a
key support level - its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from
its November to December rally at 2,234.07 points.
The index had earlier broken through its 38.2 percent
Fibonacci Retracement support level at 2,273.79 percent and now
this would act as a resistance level.
TECHNOLOGY FALLS
Weak company earnings served as a reminder some corporates
were facing a weaker growth outlook, technology stocks were the
biggest fallers on the index after U.S. software major Oracle's
results missed expectations.
Sellers came for Germany's SAP, a rival of Oracle,
down 6.1 percent making it the worst performing stock in Europe.