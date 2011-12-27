* FTSEurofirst flat in very light volume
* Italian banks fall on sovereign debt fears
* Focus on U.S. data releases
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 27 European shares were flat
in wafer-thin volume at midday on Tuesday with Italian banks
falling sharply on sovereign debt fears, while index futures in
the United States pointed to a quiet start on Wall Street.
At 1324 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
990.95 points, after hitting an intra-day high of 994.03 in
morning trade, tracking a late Friday rally on Wall Street,
where upbeat economic data fuelled recovery hopes.
While the U.S.'s Standard & Poor's 500 index is now
in positive territory for the year, the FTSEurofirst 300
remained down 11.7 percent year to date, dragged down by fears
the euro zone debt crisis could lead to sovereign defaults and
push the region into a new recession.
Tensions ahead of an Italian bond auction on Thursday pushed
up yields on the country's debt on Tuesday, weighing on local
lenders, which hold a large share of the country's debt.
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit fell 2.3
percent and 4 percent, respectively, pushing Italy's FTSE MIB
gauge down 0.9 percent to be the worst performer among
major western European indexes.
"Italy's debt sales are seen as a testbed for the rest of
Europe, that's why Italian banks are being penalised," a trader
in Milan said.
U.S. FOCUS
With the British market still shut for the Christmas break,
the FTSEurofirst 300 had traded just 14.7 percent of its 90-day
average volume at 1324 GMT.
As corporate newsflow remained light, economic releases in
the United States dominated market attention, with investors
looking for further clues on the state of the world's largest
economy when the S&P Case-Shiller house price index for October
and consumer confidence index for December are released later on
Tuesday.
"Investors' interest this week is likely to be focused on
the upcoming publication of U.S. economic data," Raffeisen
Research said in a note, adding it expected the consumer
confidence index to come in at 56, unchanged from the previous
month and lower than consensus expectations of a 58.3 reading.
"Positive data could therefore provide further support for
the positive mood on equity markets," it added.
U.S. holiday season retail sales were expected to rise 3.8
percent to a record $469.1 billion, the National Retail
Federation said on Monday, slower than last year's growth but
stronger than its pre-season forecast.
Strong sales would strengthen signs the U.S. economy is
recovering, supporting corporate earnings on this side of the
Atlantic.