* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 percent
* Miners rise after Wednesday's falls
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 29 European shares steadied on
Thursday in low volume as investors remained wary after Italian
10-year bond yields stayed near 7 percent, deemed by many
analysts as unsustainable, following a disappointing debt
auction.
But bargain hunting in cyclical miners gave the market some
support as investors were tempted to buy after the sector posted
sharp falls in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was up
0.3 percent to feature among the best performers, after falling
1.9 percent in the previous session.
Trade was choppy with European stocks moving in and out of
negative and positive territories due to low volumes distorting
market movements.
Although Italy bond yields fell from recent record highs at
the debt auction, investors were little impressed as yields on
10-year paper were stuck near 7 percent -- above the level where
other euro zone governments have been forced to seek bailouts.
Banks which have high exposure to euro zone peripheral debt
were among the worst performers on concerns about the high
funding costs.
French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale
, which have large exposures to Italian debt, were down
0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively to feature among the
biggest losers on the French CAC index.
WEEKS AND MONTHS
"I see little reason for Italian bond yields to come down
for some time because it will take weeks and months to get any
sort of progress from the austerity measures," Howard Wheeldon,
senior strategist at BGC Partners, said.
"Markets are short of patience and there is no reason to be
positive, the higher the yields the higher the potential for
problems."
Although an injection of cheaper funding by the European
Central Bank, and government austerity measures, have eased
pressures on Italian shorter-term debt, longer-dated bonds are
still a challenge and there are worries about Italy's
refinancing hurdles next year.
"The ECB three-year funding has been a great thing as it has
brought a lot of stability to the system and the market," Andrea
Williams, manager of Royal London Asset Management's European
Income fund, said.
"But there is still concern about the first quarter, when a
massive amount of Italian bonds need to be refinanced. We are
underweight financials."
By 1150 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 984.72 points, after being
as low as 981.22, but volume was only 12.9 percent of its 90-day
daily average.
The index was trading between a key resistance level, a 23.6
percent Fibonacci Retracement at 987.07 from its September to
October rally, and a support level formed by its 38.2 percent
retracement of the same rally at 961.45 points.