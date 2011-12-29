* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat
* Italian yields still at high levels
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 29 European shares were flat
on Thursday in low volume trade after an Italian bond auction
did little to attempt investors to buy as 10-year bond yields
still remained near the 7 percent a level deemed unsustainable.
Although Italian bond yields fell from recent record highs
at the debt auction, investors were little impressed as yields
to buy 10-year paper still neared 7 percent - above 7 percent is
a level near where other euro zone governments have been forced
to seek bailouts.
"Italy may have got the auction away, but it is still at a
high rate. It is a period of paying off high debt payments and
ultimate limited growth," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
"Trading is thin and the market is going to remain
unpredictable and choppy. Bond markets are a true reflection of
what is going on in the global economy."
Cyclical stocks such as miners featured among the top
performers after posting sharp falls in the previous session as
investors searched for bargains.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was up 0.3
percent after falling 1.9 percent in the previous session
By 1112 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top shares was up 0.04 percent at 983.89 points after being
as low as 981.22, but volume was only 10.3 percent of its 90-day
daily average.