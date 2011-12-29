* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1 pct
* Volatility rises as investors hedge against euro risk
* Volumes low at one-third of 90-day average
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 29 European shares advanced on
Thursday as upbeat data from the United States helped fuel a
low-volume rally in the afternoon, although volatility also rose
as investors hedged against lingering uncertainty in the euro
zone.
The Chicago PMI, a measure of financial activity and gauge
of U.S. business conditions, beat estimates, and pending home
sales rose by much more than expected in November.
While the readings point to improvement in the U.S. economic
environment, which would support European corporate earnings,
continued high borrowing costs at an earlier auction of Italian
debt showed the market remains sceptical on a solution to the
euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 1 percent at 992.78 points, although trading was once
again light at one-third of its 90-day average.
However, the Euro Stoxx volatility index, based on
sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 and which
traditionally has an inverse correlation with the index, rose
1.2 percent as investors took protection against a possible
escalation in the euro crisis at the start of next year, when
the sovereign and corporate refinancing cycle is set to resume.
"There is so much political and non-market risk in the first
quarter of next year that people are still happy to buy option
volatility at this level, even though the market has been
better," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.
"I think the market feels it can continue to have a bit of
an end-of-year squeeze (but) you can't trust anything on a day
like today because there is just no volume."
In a sign the underlying sentiment is still one of caution,
defensive sectors such as utilities and telecoms
were among the top performers, rising 1.5 percent and 1.3
percent respectively, as investors preferred yield plays to
stocks heavily dependent on the economic cycle, such as personal
& household goods, which rose by a mere 0.5 percent.
Italian banks, which own the bulk of the country's debt,
mostly underperformed after Italy saw the yield on its 10-year
notes remain perilously close to 7 percent, a level seen as
unstustainable in the long run, at an auction on Thursday.
UniCredit fell 1.5 percent as uncertainty over the
pricing of the bank's capital increase added to
sovereign-related risk.
The Italian lender is one of many European banks undertaking
capital injections to comply with stricter requirements imposed
by European regulators, a situation that, according to some
analysts, could exacerbate the fragility of funding markets.
These concerns were underpinned by data from the European
Central Bank showing loans to private sector firms in the euro
zone fell in November, while growth in lending to households
slowed.
"Today's significant decline in money and credit growth
stresses the need to carefully monitor the situation in the
banking sector and the risks to economic growth," said Loredana
Federico, an economist at UniCredit Research.
She added that she expects moderate deceleration in the pace
of monetary and credit expansion over the coming months.