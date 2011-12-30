* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Index poised for worst drop since 2008
* Euro zone banks down 39 pct year on year
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 30 European shares were poised
to register their biggest annual drop since 2008 on Friday after
a year marred by the euro zone debt crisis that has threatened
to drag down the global economy.
At 1200 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at
995.40 points in choppy trading with volume as light as 10.9
percent of the 90-day average. The UK and German markets will
close early ahead of the New Year holiday weekend.
The European index was on track to record an 11.5 percent
loss for the year, with euro zone banks, which own the bulk of
troubled Greek, Italian and Spanish debt, losing nearly 40
percent of their value in 2011.
All cyclical sectors fell heavily over the course of the
year, with basic resources and automotive stocks
down 31 percent and 25 percent respectively. Investors have
shunned these sectors as government austerity measures and a
lending squeeze in the euro zone could derail a fragile world
economic recovery.
"It has been a tough year, particularly for stock-picking
managers, and we'll probably see more of the same in the first
quarter, with a lot of uncertainty over the euro zone," said
James Buckley, who helps manage 1 billion pounds at Baring Asset
Management.
Italy, Europe's largest debtor, faces 100 billion euros of
bond redemptions and coupon payments by the end of April, which
is likely to make investors nervous going into next year.
"However, as the year progresses hopefully we're going to
have a bit of light in the darkness: I think there's every
possibility that the global economy continues to grow around
trend but that isn't priced in European equities," Buckley
added.
Buckley has increased its exposure to oil services stocks,
where it believes an engineering consultancy such as Fugro
is positioned to benefit from a worldwide uptrend,
driven by the United States and China.
The fund manager is "underweight" banks, citing the risk of
further capital increases and the industry's inability to return
cash to shareholders in current conditions.
He is cautious on consumer staples, which have already
benefited from their defensive profile and exposure to
consumption growth in emerging markets.
The European Food & Beverage Sector was on track to
close the year up 4.1 percent, led by consumer products groups
such as Unilever, up 10.7 percent on the year.
The ultra-defensive healthcare sector was set to end
the year up 10.4 percent, with German dialysis specialist
Fresenius Medicare gaining 20.8 percent.
NATIONAL INDEXES
The performance of national indexes reflected investors'
desire to avoid debt-laden countries in the European periphery,
with Italy's FTSE MIB due to close the year down 25.8
percent after a 0.4 percent rise on Friday.
With its global exposure and relative insulation from the
euro, Britain's FTSE 100 enjoyed a comparative advantage
and closed the year down by just 5.7 percent.
Germany's Dax, scheduled to close at 1300 GMT, was
down 15.4 percent for the year. German banks, a big component of
the index, have been penalised for their holdings of government
bonds from weaker euro zone countries.