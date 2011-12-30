* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.8 pct
* Index posts biggest annual fall since 2008
* Euro zone banks fall 37.6 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 30 European shares rose on
Friday but still recorded their biggest annual drop since the
onset of the financial crisis as debt tensions in the euro zone
strained the financial sector and threatened to derail a fragile
economic recovery.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended the day 0.8 percent higher at 1,000.39 in volume at less
than a quarter of the 90-day average as the UK and German
markets closed early ahead of the New Year weekend.
Cyclicals gained, led by construction stocks and
insurers, as the market extended a year-end rally on the
back of a steady flow of upbeat data from the United States
recently.
For the year the index fell 10.7, the most since 2008, with
cyclical stocks among the worst hit as government austerity
measures and a lending squeeze in the euro zone curbed economic
growth.
A macro-driven trading environment saw the basic resources
sector, which depends on industrial activity, fall 30
percent in 12 months and automotive stocks -- the main
driver for which is consumer spending -- drop 24.1 percent.
"It's a very one-dimensional market. It's hard to remember a
time when it hasn't been driven by just a simple risk-on or
risk-off trade," Andrew King, chief investment officer for
European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said.
Euro zone banks, which have the greatest exposure to
the area's troubled debt, were the worst performers, losing 37.6
percent of their value in 12 months.
While writedowns on Greek debt hit the profits of banks
across the euro zone, tighter capital rules forced several
lenders to de-leverage, causing liquidity in the funding markets
to dry up.
Banks in Italy, Europe's largest debtor, and France, which
risks losing its coveted triple-A rating, bore the brunt of
investor diffidence, with UniCredit and Societe Generale
falling 58 percent and 57 percent, respectively.
Tensions in the euro zone were set to continue into the new
year, when Italy faces 100 billion euros ($129.81 billion) of
bond redemptions and coupon payments by the end of April and the
Spanish government is set to introduce new savings measures to
tackle a higher-than-expected deficit.
LOW VALUATIONS
Some fund managers argued the current, depressed market
valuations could already more than discount an economic
slowdown.
The Dow Jones Stoxx 600 implies a yearly compound
contraction of nearly 5 percent in earnings per share over the
next five years, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
"I think there's every possibility that the global economy
continues to grow around trend but that isn't priced in European
equities," said James Buckley, who helps manage 1 billion pounds
($1.55 billion) at Baring Asset Management.
Buckley has increased its exposure to oil services stocks,
where it believes an engineering consultancy such as Fugro
is positioned to benefit from a worldwide uptrend,
driven by the United States and China.
The fund manager is cautious on consumer staples, which have
already benefited from their defensive profile and exposure to
consumption growth in emerging markets.
The European Food & Beverage Sector ended the year
up 5.4 percent, led by consumer products groups such as Unilever
, up 10.2 percent on the year.
The ultra-defensive healthcare sector ended the year
up 11.8 percent, with German dialysis specialist Fresenius
Medicare gaining 21.4 percent.
"I very much get the impression that the market is very
crowded in the defensive, low risk part," BNP-Paribas IP's King
added. "You do get into this sort of spiral where the market
doesn't seem to differentiate that much."
King, who adopts a bottom-up approach, has been looking for
value among out-of-favour stocks that are set to benefit from
market consolidation, such as Spanish banking giant Banco
Santander and BBVA, which fell 26 percent and
11.6 percent in 2011, respectively.