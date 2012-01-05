* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Banks worst performers on capital-raising fears
* French bond auction eyed
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 5 European shares fell on
Thursday morning ahead of a French government bond auction that
could dampen equity market sentiment if it fails to draw solid
demand, as well as concerns about more capital raising in the
banking sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,017.62 points at 0915 GMT,
after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session on concerns
about capital raising in the bank sector.
Banking stocks were the main drag on Thursday, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 2 percent on worries
about the need for more capital raising in the sector following
UniCredit's pricing of its rights issue on Wednesday.
French bank Societe Generale, which has large
exposure to Italian debt, fell 4.6 percent, making it one of the
worst performers.
Although solid demand was expected at France's 10-year bond
auction, the country's triple-A credit rating is under threat
and a downbeat result could worry investors that its top-notch
rating will be lost.
"We would like a low yield and reasonable coverage in the
French bond auction and if the market does not get that it will
probably get spooked," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1
billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.
"There are worries that France could lose its AAA rating
which would knock investor sentiment. Our portfolios are still
fairly defensive, there will be further capital raising by banks
and it is all pretty negative."
France is seen at risk of contagion in the euro zone debt
crisis and its slowing economy, high structural deficit and
banking exposure to the euro zone's periphery has put pressure
on rating's agencies to review the country.
"A downgrade would be the next step towards the slippery
slope for France as it would cause their borrowing costs to
spike and making their job of getting the house in order even
more difficult," said Simon Denham, chief executive officer at
Capital Spreads.
Next week will see a test of investor appetite for Italian
and Spanish debt.