* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.8 percent
* Financial stocks among top decliners
* Capital raising, balance sheets concerns weigh on banks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 5 European shares were lower
early Thursday afternoon, led by bank stocks on concerns about
their financial health and as sovereign yields rose across the
region after a French debt auction.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.8 percent at 1,012.78 points, with Italy's FTSE MIB
index down 3.2 percent and France's CAC-40 down
1.1 percent.
Banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the STOXX Europe
600 banking index falling 2.3 percent on concerns about
their ability to raise capital. Italian lender UniCredit
, which launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion)
rights issue at a chunky discount on Wednesday, fell 12 percent.
"Some work has to be done by banking institutions in order
to improve their capital ratios. There was an element of
surprise about the size of the discount UniCredit had to offer
and this kind of news affects market sentiment," said Henk
Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"The market is watching the sovereign debt position very
closely and any signs that the yields are rising highlights some
of the hurdles the euro zone has to overcome over the course of
2012," he said.
With a heavy schedule of government debt redemptions in the
first quarter, market fears about euro states' ability to fund
themselves remained high.
France, which has a slowing economy and a presidential
election looming in April, is seen by many to be at greater risk
from ebbing investor confidence than regional powerhouse
Germany. France sold 8 billion euros ($10.3 billion) of 10-30
year bonds at the auction, after receiving total bids for nearly
15 billion.
Jacques Chahine, chairman of J. Chahine Capital said
although signs of recovery were evident in the United States,
that had not yet affected the world economy which was expected
to decelerate markedly in 2012.
"Given the widespread uncertainty and mediocre prospects for
economic growth and profits, and in the hope of better news down
the road, we are reducing our equities allocation."