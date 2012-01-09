* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 bounces on strong support levels
* UniCredit tumbles in wake of rights issue
PARIS, Jan 9 European stocks gained ground
around midday on Monday in choppy trade, bouncing from last
week's sharp pull-back, with gains in defensives limited by a
drop in banking shares led by Unicredit following its
rights issue.
Investors were also cautious ahead of this week's key debt
sales by Italy and Spain. The two countries were in focus in the
run-up to their first bond auctions of the year.
At 1244 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,015.17 points.
Sectors seen as defensive such as food and beverages as well
as utilities gained ground, with Heineken up 1.1
percent, Unilever up 0.6 percent and Iberdrola
up 1.3 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip STOXX 50 index was up
0.5 percent at 2,309.94 points. The region's benchmark index,
which lost around 4 percent in the past three sessions, hovered
above two strong support levels on Monday, its 50-day moving
average as well as an upward trendline formed by recent lows
test earlier in the session.
"The near-zero growth or recession in many European
countries is preventing the return of investor confidence
despite the additional austerity measures announced recently,"
said Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France.
"The vicious circle continues: what's saved with austerity
measures dampens economic growth ... In the next few days,
people will focus on the ability of Spain and Italy to tap the
bond market."
Banks were among the biggest losers, with Commerzbank
down 2.7 percent, Natixis down 2.5 percent
and Banco Espirito Santo down 1.2 percent.
Shares in UniCredit sank 12 percent on Monday,
extending their losses so far in 2012 to 45 percent, while
trading in the rights to buy into the bank's closely watched
cash call were suspended.
"UniCredit's nosedive over the past week after it unveiled
its capital increase signals that it's almost impossible for
European banks to use rights issues to get fresh capital,"
Barclays's Pichard said.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, the euro zone's
main fear gauge was down 1.1 percent but remained above 30,
signalling that investors have a low appetite for risky assets
such as equities.
Deutsche Bank derivative strategists said in a note equity
volatility is set to follow a lull/spike pattern throughout
2012, driven by a range of macro and political factors including
the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. elections.
"In a nutshell, we foresee S&P 500 and Euro STOXX 50
implied volatility to trade in a relatively wide range this year
as various catalysts are likely to bring repeated volatility
spikes," they wrote.
Short-dated implied volatility in Europe is "likely to spike
to 40 or above and then return back to mid 20's," they said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent.
Aluminium company Alcoa will be kicking off the
fourth-quarter U.S. earnings season after the market closes on
Monday. Banking heavyweight JP Morgan is among those
reporting later in the week.
"JP Morgan is likely to have done reasonably well, and that
may result in some short-term strength for the banks, though it
doesn't mean the banks are out of the woods by any stretch of
the imagination," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley.