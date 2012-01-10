* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 1.1. percent
* Miners jump after strong Alcoa results
* Philips Electronics warns of slowing sales
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 10 European shares rose on
Tuesday, led by mining stocks after forecast beating results
from U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa helped improved
investor sentiment about the demand outlook for commodities.
Earnings news in Europe gave a more mixed picture, however,
with Philips Electronics the top faller, down 5.9
percent, after it warned it will report slowing sales growth due
to weakness in the European markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 2.1
percent after Alcoa, a bellwether for economic growth,
said demand for aluminum which is used in cyclical industries
like aerospace and automotive would increase in
2012.
"A good start to the earnings season, it shows demand
outlook is not so bad and we could get more positive surprises,"
said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of research at
Brewin Dolphin Securities.
"It should help improve sentiment for the market, but we can
not generalise on just one set of results and our portfolio
remains defensive."
Miners were also helped by firmer copper prices after
Chinese data showed a rise in imports, which accounts for 40
percent of the refined metal's global consumption.
Although the overall Chinese trade data showed exports and
imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years, it
also boosted hopes that Beijing would relax monetary policy to
contain a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Strong Asian demand helped take Swatch Group, the
world's largest watchmaker, up 3.6 percent to become one of the
best performers after it reported record sales in 2011 and said
it is confident of more growth in 2012.
By 0922 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,019.80 points after
falling 0.5 percent on Monday, dragged down by banking stocks
following Unicredit's rocky start to its rights issue.
The index was bouncing off a key support level at 1,009.64
which it had touched in the previous session, its 23.6 percent
Fibonacci Retracement from its recent December to January rally.
Resistance was seen at 1,028.07 points, its high reached in
January as well as the high reached in its September to October
rally, and a level it had tested twice last week.
Traders did not think that this was the start of a sustained
rally, with two key Italian and Spanish debt auctions later in
the week which will test investor appetite for risk for the two
countries seen most exposed to the euro zone debt crisis.
Nomura said in a note that "according to our indicators,
investors in European equity mutual funds are the most bearish
than any period since July 2008.
"Our longer-term global cross-border equity investment flow
indicator suggests an elevated level of risk aversion by
overseas equity investors. The indicator is at the most
depressed level over the past 25 years, apart from the period
around the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008."