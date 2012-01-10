* FTSEurofirst 300 index finishes 1.8 pct higher
* Growth-linked sectors feature among top gainers
* Technical outlook positive, more gains likely
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 10 European shares hit a
one-week closing high on Tuesday as encouraging comments from
some leading U.S. companies and hopes for more policy easing in
China gave cyclical stocks a boost, with autos and miners among
the top sectoral gainers.
General Motors and Ford executives gave
positive market outlooks, while Alcoa's results
overnight, in which it gave a positive outlook for aluminium
demand, also improved sentiment.
While Chinese copper imports grew, helping to buoy miners,
figures showing China's exports and imports rose in December at
their slowest pace in more than two years increased hopes for
more monetary policy easing from Beijing.
"Chinese imports are slowing, and that indicates the country
might start stimulating its economy and create some more
liquidity for the entire world," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"People are putting cash into equities and the upward move
could prolong a little bit, as no one wants to miss the rally.
But we need some confirmation to see that things are indeed
improving. It's too early to call the bottom of the market."
Sectors linked to global growth rose, with the STOXX Europe
600 Automobile index up 3.7 percent while the Basic
Resources index, which fell 30 percent in 2011,
increased 3.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 1.8 percent stronger at 1,027.23 points, the highest
close since January 3. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index rose 2.7 percent to 2,347.47 points.
Charts showed Tuesday's price action had improved outlook
for the Euro STOXX 50, which bounced back after falling in the
previous four sessions.
Philippe Delabarre, technical analyst at Trading Central,
said the index was supported by an ascending trend line and the
50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 2,285, calculated between
the December bottom and 2012's top.
"Furthermore, the relative strength index is above its
neutrality area. A bullish continuation pattern in ascending
triangle is taking shape, and would be confirmed by a push above
2,395 points."
Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said the price
action had broken the triangle formation and there was a high
likelihood of recovery towards the next resistance levels at
2,400 and 2,506 -- Fibonacci projections from October-November
moves.
"The slow stochastic indicator with standard parameters is
heading towards an overbought territory but is still bullish,
pointing to a possibility of a near-term correction from either
of the levels, but overall technically positive outlook in the
next few weeks," he said.
BANKS RECOVER
Banking shares rebounded after falling in the previous four
sessions. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index, which fell
32 percent last year to be the worst sectoral performer, gained
3.6 percent, helped by comments from credit rating agency Fitch.
The agency does not expect to cut France's triple-A credit
rating this year, while countries under review such as Italy or
Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches, Ed Parker,
Fitch's head of EMEA sovereign ratings, said.
"While cynics might point out Fitch is French-owned, and so
probably doesn't dare take a scalpel to France's AAA, it did
help energise the banking sector," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst
at IG Index.
Italy's UniCredit rose 6 percent, bouncing from
recent weakness after a massively discounted rights issue, while
France's BNP Paribas added 6.1 percent.
Fund managers said investors should be selective when
picking companies to invest in because the rally might fade, as
there is no significant progress in resolving the euro zone debt
crisis that has hung over markets for more than two years.
"Investors should focus on companies with strong market
positions, good business models, strong balance sheets and
plenty of cash flow generation. We like some companies in the
pharma sector that still have very large net cash positions,"
said Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management.
Credit Suisse said it had screened for stocks with superior
cash generation ability, strong balance sheets and attractive
yields for its High and Sustainable Dividend Yield Basket that
included Aegis, AstraZeneca, BAE Systems
, Thomas Cook and WPP.
Philips Electronics fell 4.7 percent after warning
of soft fourth-quarter profits.