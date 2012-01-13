* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 percent * Banking shares among top gainers * Focus on Italian debt auction By Atul Prakash LONDON, Jan 13 European shares rose on Friday morning to trade near a five-month high as demand for riskier assets improved in expectation of good demand at an Italian government bond sale, following the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,024.06 points at 0907 GMT. It hit a five-month high of 1,031.08 on Thursday before closing 0.3 percent lower. The euro zone debt crisis has pushed yields on peripheral government bonds higher, crimped the region's growth outlook and weighed on equities. Analysts said good demand and a reduction in Italian yield would improve sentiment toward stocks. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main fear gauge, fell more than 5 percent to a five-month low, suggesting an improvement in appetite for assets such as shares. Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to peripheral euro zone countries, were the main gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Bank index up 1.8 percent, Royal Bank of Scotland up 6.2 percent and BNP Paribas advancing 4.2 percent . "One of the major concerns is that yields have been trading above sustainable levels. If actions taken by the authorities to reduce that are effective, then that will be positive for the markets," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth. Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time this year, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds. Domestic demand fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds, which helped Spain sell twice the planned amount of bonds on Thursday, was expected to drive Italian three-year costs down at the sale. "A successful bond auction by Italy could certainly help in restoring confidence. Stocks are moving higher, breaking through the 200-day moving average, but investors are still cautious," said Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset Management, which manages 1 billion euros. Anko said the fund company had changed its portfolio by buying oversold quality cyclicals and liked companies such as Volkswagen, LVMH and BMW. The technical picture improved after the FTSEurofirst 300 index rose above its 200-day moving average at 1,023, and now faces resistance at around 1,026, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from July to September. Among individual movers, Invensys fell 21 percent to a two-year low as the British engineer said its profit will be hit by higher costs in its rail division and in work on Chinese nuclear reactors. Oil major Total and Japanese partner Inpex are to invest $34 billion in an offshore liquefied natural gas project in Australia set to begin production in 2016. Total shares were up 0.7 percent.