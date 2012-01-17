* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.8 percent
* Carmakers, miners supported by Chinese GDP
* Index breaks resistance, gains seen capped
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares rose on
Tuesday, hitting a five-month high and surging past a technical
resistance level, led by carmakers and miners after
higher-than-expected Chinese GDP data showed demand prospects
were improving for companies in these sectors.
Fourth-quarter Chinese GDP eased fears of a hard landing for
the country and boosted investor risk appetite towards companies
which have business in China such as autos and miners.
Cyclical carmakers were the top performers after the Chinese
data, with the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index
jumping 3.5 percent.
The auto sector has gained 6.6 percent in the past two days
as the positive economic data as well as bullish broker comment
has given support to the sector.
"Companies in the auto sector are likely to continue to
attract investors," said Bill Dinning, head of investment
strategy at Kames Capital in Edinburgh, which has $76.4 billion
under management.
"Fears about a hard landing in China seem to be abating.
Given growth is slowing in Europe those companies which have
exposure to emerging markets where demand is stronger, will do
well."
Dinning added that Kames Capital had some weightings towards
auto stocks, but traders said they were wary about auto
companies whose main markets were Europe such as French carmaker
Peugeot Citroen as sales are deteriorating.
Miners, which perform well when economic growth is strong,
featured among the top movers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index rising 1.5 percent.
By 1215 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,033.97 points, its highest
level since August 2011, pushing through a resistance level at
1,028 - its October 2011 high from the rally which started in
September 2011.
The index was also above its 200-moving average - a momentum
indicator which defines possible support and resistance areas -
a bullish sign for equities.
The index breaching this level "has got a few technical
people believing the momentum might continue," said Ian King
head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356
billion pounds ($546 billion) under management.
"We're also seeing a continuation of the January effect
-people got to a conservative position at the year-end and now
they're changing to positions with more beta."
The next resistance level was seen at 1,062.24 points - its
61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement from its February 2011 to
September sell-off.
ACQUISITION ACTIVITY
Acquisition activity also dominated the top movers list and
was another theme for the market.
Sweden's Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
featured among the top movers, rising 10.9 percent in strong
volume after it said it would sell its recycled packaging
operations to DS Smith.
Acquisition news helped Royal Bank of Scotland top
the FTSE 100 index, up 4.6 percent, after it said it
would sell its aircraft-leasing business to Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp.