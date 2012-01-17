* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.9 pct higher
* Autos, miners gain on Chinese economic data
* Index closes above key technical resistance level
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares hit a
5-1/2-month high on Tuesday before closing above a key
resistance level, boosted by automobile and mining stocks after
Chinese economic data raised hopes the country would further
ease its monetary policy to stimulate growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finally managed to end above key technical level of 1,028
points, a bullish signal, after several failed attempts. It
closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,034.40 points after climbing to
1,038.37, the highest since early August.
Autos, up 2.8 percent, and basic resources,
up 1.4 percent, were among the top gainers after the news that
China's economy grew at 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of
2011, its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years but slightly stronger than
the 8.7 percent that economists had predicted.
China's gross domestic output rose just 2 percent from the
previous quarter, suggesting to some economists that underlying
momentum was slowing more rapidly than headline data implies.
"Equity markets are benefitting from news from China.
However, it is not due to the strength of the figures but
because the slowdown in China is creating high hopes that there
will be a big round of stimulus," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"This explains why the cyclical part of the market is
getting the largest part of the attention. Technically, equity
markets are trying to stage a breakout."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed above 1,028 - a critical
resistance area where the 200-day moving average, the
medium-term downtrend and a previous intermediate peak all
coincided. The index made several attempts this month to breach
and stay above the level, but had failed.
"Prices have pushed above the key resistance threshold at
1,028, but there is a high risk of a bull trap," said Nicolas
Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central, pointing to a technical
term that refers to false signals indicating that a declining
trend for an index has reversed.
"The trend line support is set around 1,018. As long as the
level is not penetrated, the bias is bullish towards 1,068,
which is a former key horizontal threshold. Alternatively, a
break below 1,018 would validate a bull trap and would call for
a drop towards 994."
VOLATILITY TO STAY
Analysts said they needed to see move evidence before
declaring that the downward trend had reversed.
"Trading conditions look set to remain volatile at least for
the next two to three months, until we know better if the
government bonds, which will come to the market, are absorbed
more easily," said a strategist at a European investment fund
company that manages more than $400 billion.
"We are still ahead of a reporting season which is going to
be more challenging than the third quarter. I would not make a
claim here that this is going to be the start of a prolonged
upward trend."
Citigroup's fourth-quarter profit fell 11 percent and
missed Wall Street estimates as the European debt crisis
battered capital markets, hurting trading revenue and
discouraging clients from doing deals.
"Further focus will fall on U.S. banks as they continue to
report earnings this week, with any further disappointment
likely to cap European shares' gains and keep them stuck
bouncing off those Autumn 2011 highs," IG Markets trader Will
Hedden said.
Some analysts remained positive saying the investment
community gets a lot of cash at the start of a year and there is
a growing appetite for riskier assets as money is put to work. A
string of better economic figures, especially from the United
States, have also prompted investors to buy equities.
From the valuation point of view also, equities looked good,
they said. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, stocks on
the STOXX Europe 600 index traded at 9.9 times their
one-year forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.9.
Acquisition activity also supported the market. Sweden's
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget rose 9.8 percent in
strong volume after it said it would sell its recycled packaging
operations to DS Smith.