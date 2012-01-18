* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.6 percent

* Index hovers around tough resistance level

* Miners, oils among top losers

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 18 European shares fell on Wednesday morning, led lower by Tullow Oil < after a trading update and as uncertainty around Greek debt talks weighed on broader equity market sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,028.38 points at 0918 GMT. The index closed above a tough resistance level of 1,028 on Tuesday after touching its highest since early August, but fell below the level on Wednesday before slightly paring losses.

The index has made several failed attempts in the recent past to stay above 1,028, a level where its 200-day moving average, medium-term downtrend and previous intermediate highs all converge.

"To confirm that Tuesday's move was something more significant than a 'bull trap', the index must confirm the break with further upside, preferable with a close above 1,040 that would clear the way for a run up to around 1,072," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"A close below 1,028 would suggest that the 'break' was a 'bull trap' and could open the door for more declines towards 1,007 points - a recent low," he said, referring to a technical term that refers to false signals that a declining trend has reversed.

Miners were the top decliners, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index falling 1.2 percent, tracking a steep decline in key base metals prices on worries about demand for raw materials.

Tullow Oil led stock fallers across the region, down 7.8 percent, as the oil explorer's latest trading update flagged a production decline, with net asset values likely to fall as a result. The STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index was down 1 percent.

Focus remained on the long-running euro zone debt crisis, with investors waiting for some more bond auction results and watching developments in Greece.

"The European issues have refused to go away. We have got Portugal debt sale today and even more importantly, the resumption of Greek bond holders talks. There is plenty for investors to mull over," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Greece resumes talks with its creditors on Wednesday in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave off default. Talks broke down on Friday over the interest rate Greece will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses.

Portugal will issue short-term treasury bills. Portuguese bonds have come under heavy pressure since Standard & Poor's cut the sovereign's credit rating to 'junk' on Friday.

"With confidence already dragging low, little positive news flow is anticipated. As crunch time nears for Greece, whatever decision emerges is hardly likely to be seen by markets as a positive," said Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners.

Among the gainers, technology shares rose 0.7 percent, helped by a 3 percent rise in Invensys on a UBS upgrade to "buy" from "neutral".