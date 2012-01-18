LONDON Jan 18 European shares steadied on
Wednesday in thin volume as investors were reluctant to take big
bets after Greek debt restructuring talks needed to stave off a
disorderly default resumed.
French bank Societe Generale, which has exposure
to Greece's debt, rose 6 percent to become a top mover after
traders cited a news report that said regulator's were telling
the country's main banks to boost Greek debt provisions.
The paper said the move would help protect banks from the
possibility of an uncontrolled default or a bigger haircut on
Greece's debt than previously agreed.
"The markets to some extent are hanging on and would have
completely sold off if they thought Greece could not come to an
agreement," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of
research at Brewin Dolphin Securities.
"If the Greece talks were fruitful it would mean stability
for the financial sector and borrowing costs will decrease, but
if they are not it will just lead to contagion."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 1,033.72 points
after trading as low as 1,025.15 and as high as 1,037.77.