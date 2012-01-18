* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat
* Index recaptures ground above tough resistance level
* Technology shares gain on chip-equipment outlook
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 European shares were
flat early on Wednesday afternoon, with talk of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) boosting its lending facility
offsetting uncertainty around Greek debt talks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was flat at 1,034.31 points at 1240 GMT, recovering from a drop
to below 1,028, a convergence level for its 200-day moving
average, medium-term downtrend and previous intermediate highs.
"Nervousness is returning to the markets as the talks
between Greece and its bondholders are about to resume," said a
trader.
Stocks were helped by reports the IMF estimates its
resources need to be boosted by $600 billion -- reports which
came a day after the IMF board said Europe should make available
enough money to tackle its problems effectively.
"Of course it would be very positive for the markets if
indeed the G20 would manage to agree on this," said Markus
Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital. "Finding the
money and willing contributors won't be easy as past failed
attempts in recent months have clearly shown."
The news was offset by continued nervousness ahead of Greece
resuming talks with its creditors in a renewed attempt to break
a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave
off default.
Talks broke down on Friday over the interest rate Greece
will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses.
Technology shares were in demand with the STOXX Europe 600
Technology up 1.1 percent. Shares in Dutch
chip-equipment maker ASML were up 1.3 percent as it
predicted a rise in orders for its machines in the current
quarter, which is seen as positive indicator for expectations of
big chipmakers and the wider technology sector.
Shares in Franco-Italian chip-maker STMicro
added 3.3 percent and Finnish handset maker Nokia
was up 3.5 percent.
Tullow Oil led stock fallers across the region, down
4.7 percent, as the oil explorer's latest trading update flagged
a production decline, with net asset values likely to fall as a
result.
Shares in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp were down
2.6 percent even after it denied market speculation it would
issue a profit warning and reiterated guidance for the first
quarter.
"ThyssenKrupp will remain vulnerable to such market talk as
they seem to continue to struggle with staying on budget and
getting things fully up and running at their Steel Americas unit
in Brazil," said Huber.
Trading volumes in the shares reached 144 percent of the
90-day average, while the German blue chip index traded
at 50 percent of the 90-day average.