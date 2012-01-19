* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 19 European shares edged up on Thursday to trade just below a 5-1/2-month high, as investors awaited the outcome of talks between Greece and its private creditors to thrash out a bond swap deal.

At 0937 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,036.95 points. Banks , up 2.4 percent, topped the gainers' list following encouraging results from Goldman Sachs on Wednesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index's close above a key technical resistance level of 1,028 for two consecutive sessions has improved prospects for more gains towards 1,062, which is the 61.8 percent retracement of its February to September sell-off.

It had made several failed attempts in the recent past to stay above 1,028, where its 200-day moving average, medium-term downtrend and previous intermediate highs all converged.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also rose, up 0.4 percent to 2,399.63 points.

"The first-quarter seasonally positive risk sentiment, coupled with a triangle break in the Euro STOXX 50 and a break of the psychologically important 1,300 level in the benchmark S&P 500 suggest further upside potential for the equity markets," said Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS.

He saw an upside target of 1,360 for the S&P 500 index and 2,481 for the Euro STOXX 50.

GREECE TALKS

Investors trained their sights on Greece, which meets its private creditors on Thursday for a second day of bargaining on a bond swap deal, with the threat of a disorderly default focusing minds.

"People are expecting a deal between Greece and its bondholders to be concluded soon on the basis that it takes six to eight weeks to do the paperwork necessary to avoid a default," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

"Such assumptions should be held fairly weakly, as I don't believe that we can say for sure that bondholders are likely to cave in. But if you are a long-term investor, there are attractions in the equity market as corporate balance sheets are robust in many cases and cash flows are reliable."

News that the United States and other countries are pushing back on International Monetary Fund plans to more than double its war chest to help deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis added to the cautious tone.

The head of investment dealing at a fund company that manages about $80 billion said stocks were also getting help from talk that funds were shifting to equities from bonds on improving technical conditions and as they got fresh allocation of cash at the start of the year.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs raised hopes other banks in the United States and Europe could surprise on the upside, helping the European banking sector, which was the worst performer last year, dropping more than 32 percent as a result of their direct exposure to the debts held by the euro zone's struggling peripheral countries.

Commerzbank jumped 13 percent after the lender unveiled steps to plump up its capital cushion by the end of June, as demanded by European banking regulators.

Shares in French power and transport engineering company Alstom surged 9.6 percent after its third-quarter sales and orders continued to improve on previous quarters and it said the trend would hold for the final three months of its financial year to end-March.