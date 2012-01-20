* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Miners fall after China factory survey
* Indexes in overbought territory
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 20 European shares slipped on
Friday, after hitting 5-1/2 month highs in the previous session,
as major indices neared "overbought" territory, and on worries
about whether an agreement will come out of Greece debt swap
talks.
Miners, whose performance are correlated to economic growth,
were the worst performers after a survey of China's factory
activity likely fell for a third successive month in January.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index which was
down 1.5 percent had also hit overbought territory.
Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) - a technical momentum
indicator that determines overbought and oversold conditions -
having hit 72.1. Seventy and over is considered overbought.
"We are right at the top of the range and will face
technical pressure. I expect to see selling," said Joe Rundle,
head of trading at ETX Capital.
Investors were also cautious as Greece debt swap talks
resumed, worrying that if a deal is not reached with private
bondholders a messy default could occur which could trigger a
global recession and hit the profits of companies.
"The Greece situation is still not resolved, there is no
solution to the euro zone debt crisis and I do not see it
changing soon. Confidence is low in Europe, people do not want
to spend money in fear of recession and company profits will be
impacted," Rundle said.
By 0935 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,041.80 points
after hitting a 5-1/2 month high on Thursday, following strong
euro zone debt auctions and positive results from U.S. banks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was also nearing overbought
territory, with its RSI close to 70.
UNICREDIT SUSPENDED
UniCredit was suspended from trade after a fall of
6 percent in volatile trading which had made it the worst
performer, as its 7.5 billion euro rights issue enters the final
stretch.
The bank's share price has sunk 25.4 percent in January
after the rights issue highlighted the difficulties lenders face
in recapitalising.
Some investors were also concerned about the outcome of the
deadline for thirty-one European banks to tell their national
regulators how they plan to plug capital shortfalls.
"The challenge in the banking sector is that they have a lot
of medium- and long-term debt to roll over, wholesale markets
for bank finance have been tight and there is pressure on them
to deleverage," Stephen Macklow-Smith, managing director of
European equities at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.
"There is going to be a series of rights issues this year
and given what has happened to UniCredit, banks are going to
feel wary about raising capital. Our biggest underweight is
European financials."