* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 2.5 percent on week
* Ends Friday 0.3 percent lower
* Novartis falls on key drug doubts
* Oils and miners slide
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Jan 20 European shares notched up
a fifth straight week of gains, as the outlook for the global
economy improved and on optimism Greece would avoid a messy
default.
However, equities suffered a slight reversal on Friday on
weaker resources stocks, and with Novartis lower amid
doubts about a key drug.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,043.06 points.
Over the week, the index rose 2.5 percent, its fifth weekly
advance in a row, having on Thursday hit its highest in more
than five months.
The benchmark is up more than 22 percent from a 2011 low in
September and has neared overbought territory, with its Relative
Strength Index (RSI) coming close to 70.
The RSI is a technical momentum indicator that determines
overbought and oversold conditions, with values of 70 and above
considered overbought.
Economic data, including manufacturing activity indicators
and strong labour data from the United States, the world's
biggest economy, has boosted investor confidence in the early
part of 2012.
"Some key cyclical indicators have turned, and the German
ZEW (confidence index) this week was very strong," said Daniel
McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.
"That has surprised the market. This rally still has a way
to run, as some investors haven't bought back in yet."
Greece was closing in on an initial deal with private
bondholders on Friday. This would prevent it from tumbling into
a chaotic default, but result in investors losing up to 70
percent of what they have loaned to Athens.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 0.9 percent,
having gained 6.2 percent in the previous session, following
successful bond auctions in the euro zone region.
The index fell more than 32 percent in 2011, with many banks
having to write down the value of euro zone peripheral debt.
Commerzbank rose 6.3 percent, benefitting from an
early disclosure of its plans to shore up its capital on
Thursday.
Some strategists remained sceptical.
"The underlying problems of the euro zone still persist and,
given the seasonal nature of U.S. economic data, it is perhaps
too soon to read too much into recent jobs data," said Oliver
Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments.
"As a result, we've been holding our positions and have made
no major changes to the portfolios this week. We retain our
historically high cash weightings across the range."
SHADOW
Novartis fell 4 percent after the European Medicines Agency
advised doctors to continuously monitor patients for six hours
after giving them a first dose of the company's multiple
sclerosis drug Gilenya, casting a shadow over the potential
blockbuster product.
Resources stocks were the other main drag on the index on
Friday, following concern about China's contracting
manufacturing sector.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 0.7
percent. Antofagasta, down 1.9 percent, was among
miners to fall as copper prices slipped.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 1.7
percent, tracking crude prices lower. Heavyweight BP
dipped 3.1 percent, partly on renewed worries about the costs of
the Gulf of Mexico oil spill of 2010.
But Macquarie's McCormack said he was upbeat on cyclicals
and had recently changed his portfolio to reflect this, adding
to positions in materials, energy and industrial companies.
"If you think the cycle has turned up you have to be in that
space," he said.
He said he liked German carmaker Daimler because
of its U.S. exposure.