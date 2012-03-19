* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Volatility index jumps back after 4-yr low hit on Friday
* Ratio defensives/cyclicals has 'room on the upside'
-SocGen
* IBEX outperforms, catches up with broad 2012 market rally
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 19 European equities were lower
early Monday afternoon in low volumes, pausing from a brisk
three-month rally as investors sought further signs of recovery
in the U.S. and European economies before raising their exposure
to risky assets.
While investors booked recent strong gains in German and
French stocks, Spanish shares bucked the trend, with the IBEX
index up 0.7 percent after steep underperformance in
2012.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent at 1,104.79 points at 1219 GMT, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down
0.5 percent at 2,596.84 points. Both benchmarks hit eight-month
highs on Friday.
"A Recent string of better-than-expected macroeconomic data
has boosted sentiment and fuelled the market rally, but we're
now at a turning point," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist, global
asset allocation, at Societe Generale CIB.
"Expectations are now higher, and the risk of disappointment
could trigger a correction in equities in the coming weeks. At
the same time, bond yields have been rising recently, making
bonds a more attractive 'safe-haven'."
German 10-year yields were last 4.6 basis
points lower on the day at 2.01 percent, after breaking above
this year's trading range on Friday, tracking a jump in U.S.
T-note yields.
Societe Generale sees potential in a number of defensive
sectors after their underperformance over the past six months,
with the defensives vs. cyclicals ratio in the lower band of the
short-term range.
"There's room on the upside for this ratio," SocGen's
Kaloyan said.
Euro zone banking stocks inched higher, reversing early
losses after an auction to set the payout due to holders of
Greek default insurance fixed a preliminary price of 21.75 cents
in the euro for Greek bonds, providing more clarity on the
impact from the triggering of Greek credit default swaps.
Santander was up 1.3 percent, KBC up 1
percent, and National Bank of Greece up 6.6 percent.
While pan-European equity indexes were only slightly down,
the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, Europe's main
barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, jumped 3.6 percent
to 19.2 after hitting a four-year low on Friday, signalling a
rebound in investors' risk aversion.
The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said in a speech in Beijing over the weekend that the
world economy had stepped back from the brink of danger and
signs of stabilisation were emerging from the euro zone and the
United States, but high debt levels in developed markets and
rising oil prices were key risks ahead.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.6 percent.
"We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and
retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150
points, while other indices have an upside potential of less
than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation,"
Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
The chart analyst sees the Euro STOXX 50's next support at
2,590 points, followed by a major support level at 2,550 points,
while crossing below 2,385 points would invalidate the index's
recent sharp rally.