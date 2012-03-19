* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct * Volatility index jumps back after 4-yr low hit on Friday * Ratio defensives/cyclicals has 'room on the upside' -SocGen * IBEX outperforms, catches up with broad 2012 market rally By Blaise Robinson PARIS, March 19 European equities were lower early Monday afternoon in low volumes, pausing from a brisk three-month rally as investors sought further signs of recovery in the U.S. and European economies before raising their exposure to risky assets. While investors booked recent strong gains in German and French stocks, Spanish shares bucked the trend, with the IBEX index up 0.7 percent after steep underperformance in 2012. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,104.79 points at 1219 GMT, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent at 2,596.84 points. Both benchmarks hit eight-month highs on Friday. "A Recent string of better-than-expected macroeconomic data has boosted sentiment and fuelled the market rally, but we're now at a turning point," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist, global asset allocation, at Societe Generale CIB. "Expectations are now higher, and the risk of disappointment could trigger a correction in equities in the coming weeks. At the same time, bond yields have been rising recently, making bonds a more attractive 'safe-haven'." German 10-year yields were last 4.6 basis points lower on the day at 2.01 percent, after breaking above this year's trading range on Friday, tracking a jump in U.S. T-note yields. Societe Generale sees potential in a number of defensive sectors after their underperformance over the past six months, with the defensives vs. cyclicals ratio in the lower band of the short-term range. "There's room on the upside for this ratio," SocGen's Kaloyan said. Euro zone banking stocks inched higher, reversing early losses after an auction to set the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance fixed a preliminary price of 21.75 cents in the euro for Greek bonds, providing more clarity on the impact from the triggering of Greek credit default swaps. Santander was up 1.3 percent, KBC up 1 percent, and National Bank of Greece up 6.6 percent. While pan-European equity indexes were only slightly down, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, jumped 3.6 percent to 19.2 after hitting a four-year low on Friday, signalling a rebound in investors' risk aversion. The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a speech in Beijing over the weekend that the world economy had stepped back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation were emerging from the euro zone and the United States, but high debt levels in developed markets and rising oil prices were key risks ahead. Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.6 percent. "We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while other indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said. The chart analyst sees the Euro STOXX 50's next support at 2,590 points, followed by a major support level at 2,550 points, while crossing below 2,385 points would invalidate the index's recent sharp rally.