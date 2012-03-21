* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent

* Banks fall after U.S. home sales data

* J Sainsbury, Repsol amongst heavily traded

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, March 21 European shares fell on Wednesday, holding near a support level after briefly testing it, led by financials after weak U.S. home sales data raised fears about the economy in the United States, with chartists suggesting stocks could struggle from here.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was the worst performing sector, down 0.9 percent, after U.S. home sales fell unexpectedly, hitting sentiment in the sector with worries a fragile recovery could weaken companies' balance sheets.

"Fewer U.S. home sales means less progress in unwinding negative equity positions, which increases the chance of having non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets in the future," said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.

"It has taken the shine off financials."

Losses were limited, however, with strong volumes seen in many of the gaining shares.

Trading was active in Sainsbury, up 4.5 percent in volume nearly 300 percent of its 90-day daily average, after its fourth-quarter sales growth beat forecasts.

Starmine data showed the current prices in the sector suggests the market is fairly bearish on earnings in the coming years.

J Sainsbury is pricing in a fall in its earnings per share growth rate of 2 percent a year for five years. This compares with a fall in EPS growth of 8.5 percent priced in by Tesco .

Volume was also heavy in Repsol, which rose 4.3 percent in volume 266 percent of its 90-day daily average after comments from an Argentinian government official who denied the government had plans to renationalise energy company YPF.

But the most heavily traded stock was on the downside. TeliaSonera fell 3.7 percent in volume five-fold its 90-day daily average after Finnish state investment firm Solidium sold a stake in the firm.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended down 0.2 percent at 1,091.74 points, holding just on a support level, which represented its February highs at around 1,091 after briefly dipping to as low as 1,087.07.

"There has been hope that U.S. housing data is recovering, but it is not moving and a lot of investors are worried about how the economy in the United States will fare in the second half," Bill McNamara, Charles Stanley analyst, said.

"Traders will be looking at whether the 1,091 support level will hold, the break above this level has not been decisive and it is possible it could drop to 1,067 - its 50 day moving average. There is scope for profit taking."