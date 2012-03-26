* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent * German Ifo supports European shares * Spain the worst performer after election By Joanne Frearson LONDON, March 26 An unexpected improvement in German business sentiment lifted European shares and held them above a key support level early on Monday afternoon, with gains limited after Spain's government failed to win clear electoral endorsement for a looming austerity budget. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.35 percent at 1,082.90 points by 1145 GMT, having fallen as low as 1,076.99 earlier. Lundin Petroleum was a standout gainer, up 7.1 percent, after its latest test well in the giant North Sea Johan Sverdrup discovery showed strong results. The German DAX was the main outperformer, up 0.6 percent, after Germany's Ifo data rose unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row, just days after German manufacturing posted its first contraction of the year. Market sentiment was also buoyed by a report that Germany might be ready to bolster the euro zone's firepower by combining its two bailout funds for a limited time. But the Spanish IBEX fell 1.4 percent after earlier hitting a two and a half week low. The governing People's Party missed out on an outright majority in regional elections which would have been a psychological boost for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to deepen cutbacks in public spending needed to help Spain out of the euro zone debt crisis. Spanish banks, hit last year by the weak economy and low loan growth, were among the biggest fallers, with BBVA and Banco Santander down 2.3 and 1.8 percent. "The German Ifo did offer some support and the country has a better chance of picking up than others, but we are getting patchy data from Europe and banks will have to continue to write down debt," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh. Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit , down 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, were standout losers after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he was concerned about the contagion threat to Italy from Spain. The Royal London Asset Management European portfolio said it did not favour banks in Southern Europe and had invested in Scandinavian lenders such as DNB Nor which were not exposed to the same sovereign risk and have loan growth. The FTSEurofirst 300 was holding above a support level - its 50 day moving average at 1,069 - which it hit on Friday. McLean also put the choppy moves down to low volumes which he said were "running 30 percent below averages, the market had a correction and now we are back near moving averages." At London Capital Group, Angus Campbell, head of sales, said that while "there is a lot of indecision in the market place, the market was still in an uptrend and he expected it to rally into the next quarter if the corporate season was good. "Clients have bought into the recent weakness and we are expecting any retracement to be short-lived." ETX Capital said the FTSEurofirst 300 index had the potential to move back to its recent highs near the 1,100 level as it was holding above a support level.