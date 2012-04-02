* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* Chinese manufacturing data ease economic worries
* New-year rally have boosted valuation ratios to 11-mth
highs
* Strategist take neutral stance on European equities
* Little reaction to bearish euro zone PMI data
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, April 2 European stocks started the
second quarter on a positive note on Monday as surprisingly
strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the
country's economic outlook.
At 0822 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,074.29 points, after
ending the quarter up almost 7 percent on Friday, marking the
index's best first quarter since 2006.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an
11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 and easily
beating forecasts of 50.5.
"The Chinese economic data have reduced the fear of a 'hard
landing' in China," said Roger Peeters, strategist at Close
Brothers Seydler Research in Frankfurt.
Base material producers were buoyed by the Chinese data with
the sector index up 1.3 percent, led by Fresnillo
, Rio Tinto and Kloeckner & Co
gaining between 1.7-2.3 percent.
France's Total shares were up 1.8 percent as the
company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea.
On Saturday, Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during
the evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out, reducing
the threat of an explosion.
RISKIER OUTLOOK
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent and Germany's
DAX index up 1 percent.
The new-year rally has boosted valuation ratios to 11-month
highs, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index trading at 9.78 times 12-month forward earnings, a level
not seen since early May 2011, although still below the index's
10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.
The index, up 0.4 percent on Monday broke its key resistance
level at 2,485 points, representing the 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the recent two-week retreat. The next resistance
will be at 2,509 points, the 38.2 percent retracement of the
pull-back.
The broader Stoxx 600 index, up 0.45 percent at
264.58 points, trades at 10.7 times 12-month forward earnings.
Strategists at Deutsche Bank turned neutral on the index,
although they still expect it to end the year at 275 points.
"This is 4 percent above current levels, but a 4 percent
index return perhaps does not compensate for the near-term risks
that the global economy might face," said Michael Biggs,
strategist at Deutsche Bank, lowering his view on the market to
neutral from positive.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas also turned bearish,
withdrawing their positive trading call on European equities,
citing "negligible scope for further declines in corporate bond
yields, renewed tensions in sovereign debt markets amid
political uncertainty and higher oil prices."
"Our fundamental bear case, which argues that equity markets
have only partly priced in the lower trend growth in the
advanced economies in the years to come, remains intact," said
Exane analyst Bert Jansen.
Stock markets were little moved after data showing the euro
zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a
faster pace in March, adding to signs the bloc is in recession
as the downturn spread to core members France and Germany.