* FTSEurofirst 300 slips 0.9 percent

* Euro zone PMI, retail sales weigh on sentiment

* Weak Spanish debt sale weighs

LONDON, April 4 Europe's top shares fell on Wednesday as economic data out of Europe fuelled recession fears and flagging demand for Spanish government bonds gave bearish investors the incentive to bank recent profits.

Having gained 1.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rise in three weeks after strong manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China eased fears over slowing global growth, the FTSEurofirst has fallen more than 2 percent over the past two days.

It was down 9.78 points or 0.9 percent at 1063.09 at 1033 GMT.

The catalyst for the falls has been a slide in banks , which have retreated after a strong start to the year - down 10 percent from their mid-March highs as concerns have grown over Spain's ability to deal with its bulging debts.

European lenders including Spain's Banco Santander, Italy's Unicredit and Brussels-listed KBC Groep shed up to 5.8 percent after Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of government bonds towards the lower end of its target range and at higher yields than at previous sales.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1 percent to close to a two-month low at 2,433.95 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of anxiety, surged 8.8 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell through big support levels at 2445.46 and 2437.6, two lows hit in March with little in the way to prevent a drop to 2403, the 38.2 fibonacci retracement of the November-March rally, and the 200-day moving average at 2384.

Spain's IBEX was down 0.6 percent at one point, hitting its lowest level since late November.

DEBT WORRIES

Yields on 10-year Spanish government bonds climbed higher, while fellow euro zone strugglers Portugal also saw their yields rise, reflecting concerns over the periphery countries' ability to pay back debts.

"On a longer term six-month point of view I think you want to be out of bond markets and back to old fashioned stock picking," Marcus Ashworth, Head of Fixed Income at Espirito Santo, said.

The poorly supported auction came after a survey showed sagging orders kept euro zone businesses in the doldrums in March, probably pushing the region into a mild recession.

"The key thing here is the weakness of the (European) peripherals seems to be seeping into the core and that's a real worry," Espirito's Ashworth said.

"Take away the macro environment, this is a micro stocks story. You want those companies that will do well under almost any circumstances," he said.

Weak retail sales figures also did little to drum up enthusiasm for European shares.

Shoppers in the euro zone cut back on their spending in February after an unexpectedly strong start to the year in a sign that households are struggling with stubborn inflation, rising unemployment and government cuts afflicting the bloc.

High-end Fashion retailer Hugo Boss fell 3.2 percent as Credit Suisse cut its rating on the firm to "neutral" from "underperform" on valuation grounds.

The broker said Hugo Boss shares materially outperformed the sector (up 50 percent in 2012, compared with 23 percent for the sector) and, as a result, re-rated to 19 times 2012 price-to-earnings -- compared to about 11.7 times on the FTSEurofirst -- and it prefers a superior risk-reward trade-off in LVMH and Swatch.

ECB ACTION EYED

With little indication that the euro zone is capable of generating the growth needed to stem its debt crisis, the European Central Bank seems certain to hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent on Wednesday, and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting mode.

"Equity valuations we think are relatively attractive, the question is then the cycle. There is still the risk of a double- dip recession in Europe. It's not clear where the engine of growth overall will come from in the euro zone and there are still some big picture risks out there," Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.

The bigger picture was very much in play as auto stocks fell after March orders for heavy duty trucks in the United States came in below expectations, according to preliminary figures from research firm ACT late on Tuesday.

Swedish car maker Volvo was the top faller in the sector, down 3.8 percent.

Disappointing data in Australia, reflecting weak global trade in first-quarter, weighed on the basic resources stocks .

After the disappointment of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting signaling its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned and downbeat factory data on Tuesday, investors will be hoping for better out of the U.S. this afternoon.

But Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker open on Wednesday ahead of U.S. ADP national employment report due to be released at 1215 GMT, a pointer towards Friday's always important U.S. non-farm payrolls, followed by the March U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT.